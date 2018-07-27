Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Tony Brown, 26, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of property damage.
Gary Brinkman, 56, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
THURSDAY
Desmond Vasquez, 32, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested.
They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
12:06 p.m., 2000 block of West Venture, burglary.
12:44 p.m., 1000 block of North Frontera, vandalism.
12:50 p.m., 2200 block of Snowy Range, accident.
2:55 p.m., 300 block of West Grand, trespassing.
4:17 p.m., Bath and Reynolds, accident.
8:22 p.m., 200 block of North Third, fight.
THURSDAY
8:14 a.m., 1700 block of Glacier, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
1:27 a.m., 1700 block of Tunnel, possible domestic disturbance.
1:37 a.m., 100 block of Hermosa, accident.
