Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Kayte Alvey, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Sidney Lauver, 33, Cheyenne, was serving a sentence.
Tessa Bean, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
THURSDAY
Jake Gillen, 21, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant.
Kaitlyn Murphy, 30, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of driving under suspension.
Grace Gibbons, 22, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Donald Broaddus, 63, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
FRIDAY
Corey Ferguson, 25, was arrested on suspicion of larceny of less than $1,000.
Dakota Harvey, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding.
Ryan Wicklander, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
SATURDAY
Ronald Reid, 54, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Grayson Voycheske, 21, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a traffic violation.
Cassh Maluia, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, underage consumption of alcohol and having no driver’s license.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
12:44 p.m., 500 block of West Garfield, possible domestic disturbance.
1:23 p.m., 1100 block of Reynolds, accident.
5:04 p.m., 30th and Grand, accident.
5:10 p.m., 1300 block of Mill, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
9:25 p.m., 5500 block of Happy Jack, theft.
