Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Paul Hirsch, 41, Georgia, was arrested on a warrant.
Zachery Leininger, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of criminal entry and public intoxication.
FRIDAY
Joshua Romick, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Wayne Pinch, 64, Laramie, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Kira Gregory, 23, Laramie, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Tony Roybal, 44, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of interference and resisting arrest.
Mike Uribe, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Johann Lanning, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of battery, interference and resisting arrest.
Anhelica Curson, 18, California, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and underage consumption of alcohol.
Charity Archer, 44, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Desjuan Pettit, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of child abuse, possession of a controlled substance and domestic battery.
Edward Riedesel, 61, Laramie, was on a probation hold.
Jordan Jilg-Brown, 25, Nebraska, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, intent to deliver and conspiracy.
Daniel Kennedy, 21, Nebraska, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, intent to deliver and conspiracy.
Daniel Sailer, 40, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of breach of peace.
SATURDAY
James Flores, 24, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of battery.
Colby Halvorsen, 46, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of battery.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, Elegio Sena, 65, Laramie, was fined $330 for disorderly conduct — language.
Robert W. Bourdeau, 32, Laramie, was fined $235 for speeding in a school zone.
Cody Lee, 43, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Cecilia M. Byrd, 54, Laramie, was fined $335 for failure to maintain insurance.
Austin J. Kuroius, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for failure to maintain insurance and $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Jeremie Clay LeBlanc, 33, Laramie, was fined $335 for failure to maintain insurance.
Alec J. Jones, 21, Laramie, was fined $375 for duty upon striking unattended vehicle and $635, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (one suspended), for driving while under the influence. The offense occurred March 29.
Jorge F. Flores-Xhurape, 19, Laramie, was fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance.
Charleigh E. Cole, 25 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $635, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (89 suspended), for driving while under the influence. The offense occurred Jan. 27.
Eduardo Anacleto-Gutierrez, 48, Laramie, was fined $430 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Austin P. Paxton, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jacob D. Powell, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Daniel W. Lynn, 68, Longmont, Colorado, was fined $355 for speeding in a school zone.
William T. Knowles, 56, Layton, Utah, was fined $127 for speeding.
Yanxia Zhang, 55, Garden Grove, California, was fined $131 for speeding.
Sarah G. Miles, 32, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Ahmed S. Alghubari, 25 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Clayton T. Wickham, 23, Cheyenne, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Richard T. Hansen, 33, Laramie, was fined $885, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (89 suspended), for driving while under the influence. The offense occurred June 7.
Floyd Medina, 62 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Andrew Harley, 24, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates and $125 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Shea A. Towne, 33, Laramie, was fined for expired plates and $375 for duty upon striking and unattended vehicle.
Raymond J. Melius, 62, Laramie, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance and $935, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (89 suspended, for driving while under the influence. The offense occurred June 6.
Moises H. Lacomb, 60, Laramie, was fined $985, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (89 suspended), for driving while under the influence.
