Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Juanita Juarez, 31, Laramie, was on a probation hold.
Averian Long, 31, Laramie, was on a probation hold.
Scott Ericsson-Everton, 26, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
SUNDAY
Jacob Winkler, 29, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Dylan Pierson, 21, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of interference and urinating in public.
Michael Munoz, 28, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct — inciting.
Katarina Kolarov, 24, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Nathan Villalobos, 22, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
11:56 a.m., 600 block Plaza, theft.
12:59 p.m., 1600 block of West Van Buren, theft.
1:41 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, possible domestic disturbance.
3:26 p.m., Fourth and Custer, hit and run.
5:43 p.m., 500 block of Ivinson, theft.
8:14 p.m., 2600 block of West Jackson, fight.
8:22 p.m., Sixth and Garfield, accident.
8:24 p.m., First and Garfield, accident.
8:32 p.m., 1200 block of North Third, accident.
9:05 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
2:41 a.m., Second and Clark, trespassing.
10:51 a.m., 15th and Ivinson, accident.
11:24 a.m., Sand Lake Campground, theft.
2:36 p.m., 1400 block of Industry, burglary.
2:59 p.m., Third and Clark, accident.
4:34 p.m., 200 block of Park, accident.
4:50 p.m., 500 block of West Garfield, hit and run.
6:23 p.m., 1800 block of Sheridan, animal bite.
6:54 p.m., Third and Sheridan, accident.
9:34 p.m., 100 block of South Second, vandalism.
10:09 p.m., 700 block of Beaufort, possible domestic disturbance.
10:49 p.m., Third and University, possible domestic disturbance.
11:29 p.m., 300 block of South Second, vandalism.
SUNDAY
12:02 a.m., Boulder and Grand, alleged impaired driver.
12:17 a.m., 1800 block of North 13th, fireworks.
2:27 a.m., 800 block of North Third, fight.
3:09 a.m., Fourth and Russell, alleged impaired driver.
11:35 a.m., 200 block of South Second, theft.
1:31 p.m., 200 block of South Second, theft.
6:22 p.m., 200 block of South Fourth, accident.
9:33 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
MONDAY
9:25 p.m., 500 block of North Third, theft.
9:52 a.m., 200 block of South 11th, hit and run.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
10:17 a.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, vandalism.
10:31 a.m., 2700 block of Wyoming Highway 230, vandalism.
10:31 a.m., 2700 block of Wyoming Highway 130, vandalism.
2:11 p.m., Homestead Ridge and Davis, trespassing.
8:20 p.m., 10 block of North Burford, fireworks.
9:22 p.m., 100 block of Vedauwoo Glen, accident.
SUNDAY
1:13 p.m., 10 block of Forest Service Road 101, animal bite.
7:17 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
MONDAY
10:12 a.m., 100 block of Lake Hattie, theft.
10:15 a.m., 4500 block of Bluebird, theft.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, Dylan M. Larson, 23, Laramie, was fined $335 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee and $535 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee.
Chad M. Croell, 20, Laramie, was fined $1,329.94 for damaging windows.
Jose R. Reyes Lucero, 65, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Robert D. McIntyre, 25, Laramie, was fined $935, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (90 days suspended), for driving while under the influence. The offense occurred May 21.
James R. Sell, 47 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates and $225 for expired plates.
Crystall N. Mauk, 31, Laramie, was fined $335 for disorderly conduct — fighting.
Andrew D. Rutland, 31, Laramie, was fined $535 for shoplifting and $235 for possession of a controlled substance.
Kristina M. Villeneuve, 25, Laramie, was fined $535 for shoplifting and $235 for possession of a controlled substance.
Tucker E. Frederick, 20, Cheyenne, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Cody B. Anderson, 29, Laramie, was fined $125 for speeding.
Jacqueline B. Grimes, 35, Laramie, was fined $135 for failure to yield from private road.
Tamara L. Urrutia, 26, Tracy, California, was fined $127 for speeding.
Kristen H. Wood, 29 at the time of the offense, Fort Collins, Colorado, was fined $195 for speeding in a school zone.
Travis A. Lee, 22, Saratoga, was fined $395 for speeding in a school zone.
Barbara M. Condict, 64, Saratoga, was fined $335 for speeding in a school zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.