Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Phillip Hoffman, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence — subsequent offense (Circuit Court).
Kirk Miller, 38, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and domestic assault (Circuit Court).
FRIDAY
Christopher Broderick, 41, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under suspension and having no registration.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
1:24 p.m., 200 block of North Ninth, animal bite.
1:44 p.m., 800 block of Bradley, theft.
4:13 p.m., 1700 block of Snowy Range, theft.
4:25 p.m., 2600 block of Sheridan, animal bite.
6:25 p.m., 200 block of Baker, burglary.
10:25 p.m., 800 block of South Colorado, fireworks.
11:19 p.m., 1500 block of North 15th, fireworks.
11:29 p.m., 1400 block of Person, fireworks.
WEDNESDAY
12:24 a.m., 500 block of Ord, fireworks.
7:56 a.m., 200 block of Baker, burglary.
11:21 a.m., 2100 block of Hancock, possible domestic disturbance.
2:31 p.m., 500 block of Mitchell, burglary.
5:29 p.m., 700 block of Downey, burglary.
8:47 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, fireworks.
8:48 p.m., 900 block of Sanders, fireworks.
8:53 p.m., Alta Vista and Grays Gable, fireworks.
9:10 p.m., 1600 block of North 28th, fireworks.
9:34 p.m., 4400 block of Grays Gable,
9:57 p.m., 700 block of North Sixth, fireworks.
10:05 p.m., 1000 block of Alta Vista, fireworks.
10:18 p.m., 2200 block of West Franklin, fireworks.
10:22 p.m., Bath and Nighthawk, fireworks.
11:14 p.m., 30th and Garfield, fireworks.
THURSDAY
12:33 a.m., 300 block of Interstate 80, alleged impaired driver.
1:15 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
10:07 a.m., hit and run, 22nd and Sheridan.
10:17 a.m., 1200 block of Commerce, theft.
