Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Quenton Adams, 30, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Melissa Eichelberger, 37, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Walter Freeman, 42, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
11:37 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
1:36 p.m., 300 block of Sully, theft.
4:24 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
5:01 p.m., 1000 block of North Fifth, animal bite.
5:41 p.m., 2300 block of Garfield, vandalism.
8:32 p.m., 2600 block of West Jackson, animal bite.
TUESDAY
8:45 a.m., 30th and Willett, accident.
9:37 a.m., 2000 block of North 13th, possible domestic disturbance.
