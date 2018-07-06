Dog bite reported at Ninth and Clark streets
The Laramie Police Department Animal Control Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owners of a dog that bit a male subject shortly after noon Tuesday. The bite occurred in the area of Ninth and Clark streets, according to an LPD news release.
The victim was bitten on his hip as he and the dog’s owners passed each other on the sidewalk. The dog was on a leash and is described as a black and white Australian Shepherd type dog.
The woman who was with the dog is described as approximately 5 foot 6, average build with shoulder-length brown hair and wearing a hoodie.
The man who was with the dog is described as approximately 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 10, average build, with short dark hair, some facial hair and wearing a ball cap. Both were estimated to be in their 30s.
After the bite, the woman spoke with the victim. However, at the time, neither the victim nor the owners realized the bite had broken the skin, so they did not exchange any information. The couple and the dog were last seen walking north on Eighth Street from Clark Stret.
Locating the dog in question is important to confirm its vaccination status.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this dog or the owner is asked to call the Animal Control Unit at 721-5385 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 721-2526.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.