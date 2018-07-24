Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Robert Ridinger, 31, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Lachelle Perry, 26, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
SATURDAY
Bryce Bly, 43, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SUNDAY
Nicholas Dumford, 25, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Kelland Smith, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
11:07 a.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
11:29 a.m., Seventh and Fremont, possible assault and battery.
11:40 a.m., 600 block of Fremont, animal bite.
1:23 p.m., 2200 block of Snowy Range, theft.
2:44 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
2:59 p.m., 900 block of Snowy Range, accident.
4:12 p.m., 800 block of Boswell, theft.
5:38 p.m., 4800 block of Sherman Hill, theft.
FRIDAY
1:25 a.m., 100 block of Grand, theft.
11:26 a.m., 1500 block of North Fifth, hit and run.
12:03 p.m., 1700 block of Roberts, dead body found — natural causes.
12:57 p.m., 2200 block of Snowy Range, trespassing.
1:39 p.m., 300 block of South Ninth, unauthorized use of vehicle.
4:05 p.m., 1000 block of Palmer, possible domestic disturbance.
4:28 p.m., 400 block of South Second, accident.
4:58 p.m., 400 block of North Eighth, vandalism.
SATURDAY
9:37 a.m., 600 block of South Second, theft.
2:55 p.m., Ninth and Harney, vandalism.
11:59 p.m., 700 block of Evans, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
12:03 a.m., Interstate 80 and Curtis, accident.
5:16 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
8:07 a.m., 1500 block of Baker, theft.
8:09 a.m., 700 block of North Third, theft.
8:46 a.m., 2000 block of Snowy Range, vandalism.
9:38 a.m., 500 block of Ivinson, vandalism.
10:09 a.m., 3400 block of Reynolds, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
THURSDAY
2:16 p.m., 40 block of Antelope, vandalism.
FRIDAY
2:33 p.m., 400 block of North Pierce, animal bite.
SATURDAY
8:32 a.m., 7200 block of Black Elk, trespassing.
12:54 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
10:16 a.m., 10 block of Forest Service Road 700p.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.