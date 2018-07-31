Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Sterling Benally, 26, New Mexico, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Michael Johnson, 35, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Dennis Bourdeau, 39, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference, having no insurance, driving under suspension and no seatbelt.
Christopher Grubbs, 46, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and an open container violation.
Matthew McComie, 37, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Loren Sether, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
SUNDAY
Nicholas Puente, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Montana Malburg, 19, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and driving the wrong way.
Trevor Parker, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and failure to maintain insurance.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, theft.
2:33 p.m., Wister and Grand, accident.
3:04 p.m., 1300 block of Palmer, theft.
7:24 p.m., 600 block of South Second, unauthorized use of vehicle.
SATURDAY
9:38 a.m., 700 block of North Third, theft.
2:19 p.m., 500 block of North Third, shoplifting.
6:05 p.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense.
SUNDAY
12:12 a.m., 1500 block of North McCue, theft.
2:44 a.m., 600 block of North Third, alleged impaired driver.
3:06 a.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
8:08 a.m., 3500 block of Willett, accident.
10:26 a.m., 15th and Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
11:34 a.m., 15th and Ivinson, theft. 12:24 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
4:20 p.m., 1400 block of Reynolds, alleged impaired driver.
5:41 p.m., 1800 block of Sheridan, possible domestic disturbance.
6:54 p.m., Snowy Range and West Jefferson, accident.
7:07 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
10:54 p.m., 400 block of South Cedar, alleged impaired driver.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
3:15 p.m., 200 block of Brooklyn Lake, vandalism.
4:46 p.m., 1300 block of Howe, theft.
SATURDAY
1:15 p.m., Howe and Soldier Springs, accident.
