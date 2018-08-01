Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Michelle Wallace, 49, Colorado, was serving a sentence.
Robert Stuart, 44, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Amanda Brandt, 34, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
11:51 a.m., 19th and Reynolds, accident.
12:19 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
3:20 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
4:34 p.m., 2900 block of Grand, accident.
9:12 p.m., 100 block of South Eighth, burglary.
10:02 p.m., 100 block of South Eighth, theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.