Denver man drowns in reservoir
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded just after midnight Aug. 19 to Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 for an attempt to locate a welfare check on a male subject, according to an ACSO news release.
Deputies learned a male subject identified as Rocky Federico, 44, of Denver was fishing the lake on a float tube around sundown. A storm came through the area, and Federico had not been located.
A large-scale search was conducted during the following six days that included the Albany County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Wyoming Air National Guard, Wyoming Game and Fish, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and numerous members of Federico’s family and friends.
During the first few days of the search, items belonging to Federico were located along the shore of the reservoir. Evidence on scene indicated Federico was blown across the lake while on his float tube and he attempted to walk or swim across a shallow portion of the lake, the release states.
Sheriff’s deputies recovered Federico’s body at 7 a.m. Friday floating in the water approximately 100 yards from shore.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to always be prepared for bad weather conditions and to have a personal flotation device at all times while on the water, the release states.
Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Shawn Wheley, 41, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Alfred Tennant, 61, Centennial, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of interference.
Christopher Talbott, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of speeding and on a parole and probation hold.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
