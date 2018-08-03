Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Jonathan Wright, 37, Laramie, was arrested on two warrants.
Christian Lockwood, 48, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — meth.
Paul Breyfogle, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Davin Fifield, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Ryan Wicklander, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — noise and vandalism.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
11:42 a.m., Johnson and Snowy Range, accident.
4:53 p.m., 200 block of South Third, accident.
5:32 p.m., 100 block of North Third, vandalism.
5:47 p.m., Pierce and Centennial, possible domestic disturbance.
5:51 p.m., Asphalt and 22nd, accident.
7:17 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
THURSDAY
1:15 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — cocaine.
4:50 a.m., 2800 block of Garfield, vandalism.
7:57 a.m., 500 block of West Garfield, vandalism.
9:57 a.m., 600 block of Plaza, alleged impaired driver.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
6:30 p.m., 3300 block of Fort Buford, animal bite.
THURSDAY
10:27 a.m., 1300 block of Skyline, theft.
