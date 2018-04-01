Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Dillon Arp, 22, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Nevada Patzer, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
SATURDAY
Oscar Marrufo, 20, Riverton, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol and fighting.
Delta Burchi, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, five fines were issued for red light or stop sign violations.
Emiliano Vega III, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Andrew J. Raney, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Nicholas, L. Schriber, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Joseph C. McGee, 34, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Kyle Mikel, 24, Laramie, was fined $197 for speeding in a school zone.
Daylon W. Puckett, 18, Laramie, was fined $137 for failure to yield right of way when turning.
Kristian R. Adams, 22, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license and $235 for careless driving.
Michael Coopper, 26, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Cody A. Lexvold, 20, Goodhue, Minnesota, was fined $410 for speeding in a school zone.
Paxton J. Sanders, 20, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Pheonix D. Lavigne, 19, Laramie, was fined $135 for expired plates.
Joanna R. Dubinsky, 29, Laramie, was fined $120 for expired plates.
Ryan M. Kozina, 27 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Linda L. Witt, 48, Laramie, was fined $430 for failure to maintain insurance, $130 for expired plates and $130 for expired plates. The last two offenses occurred on different dates.
Dain Michael Asbell, 21, Laramie, was fined $235 for an open container violation and $335 for careless driving.
Robert M. Stuart, 43, Laramie, was fined $559.85 for animal at large — second offense.
David Lee Persson, 39 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Troy E. Espinoza, 35, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Matthew G. Lehmitz, 31, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Samuel E. Eberflus, 28 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Samantha Salinas, 21, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Neal S. Mandros, 30 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $137 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Alia B. Hayes, 21 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Brad J. Orr, 25, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Brian A. Gilley, 38, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Kenneth W. Clark, 54, Rawlins, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Joseph M. Painter, 24, Laramie, was fined $375 for duty upon striking an occupied vehicle and $335 for resisting/aiding an escapee.
Erin E. Klauk, 40 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Stephin J. Littleshield, 22, Laramie, was fined $335 for resisting/aiding an escapee and $785 for public intoxication.
Shawna R. Zimmer, 29, Laramie, was fined $335 for resisting/aiding an escapee.
Nathaniel L. Wamberg, 20, Laramie, was fined $150 for speeding in a school zone.
Jordan J. Saver, 20 at the time of the offense, Riverton, was fined $232 for careless driving.
Emma C. Musilek, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for entering stop/yield-yield slow.
Benjamin D. Hollis, 22, Laramie, was fined $235 for careless driving.
Mitchell C. Smith, 23, Laramie, was fined $225 for careless driving.
Clint W. Higginbotham, 41, Laramie, was fined $137 for expired plates.
Stephen L. Bieber, 68, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Jack D. Ellington, 25, Johnstown, Colorado, was fined $123 for speeding.
Ryan B. Harris, 33, Laramie, was fined $130 for expired plates.
Sean T. Golden, 30 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $315 for speeding in a school zone.
Emily C. Dansereau, 43, Sandy, Utah, was fined $131 for speeding.
Renae A. Wollman, 26, Laramie, was fined $325 for speeding in a school zone.
Eve L. Keyes, 55, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Erich K. Johnson, 23, Laramie, was fined $182 for speeding in a school zone.
Anne M. Huntington, 46, Laramie, was fined $120 for expired plates and $630 for shoplifting. The offenses occurred on different dates.
Peter W. Guernsey, 34, Laramie, was fined $630 for possession of a controlled substance.
Shawn W. Oder, 32 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $430 for failure to maintain insurance and $530 for possession of a controlled substance. The offenses occurred on different dates.
Julie M. Tritschler, 19 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $335 for falsification of proof of age.
Tiffany H. Hamilton, 28, Laramie, was fined $545 for failure to maintain insurance.
Dahun Ko, 22 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $272 for failure to maintain insurance.
Virginia G. Mehaffey, 54, Laramie, was fined $135 for expired plates.
Jodi A. Oder-Mauk, 54, Laramie, was fined $335 for resisting/aiding an escapee.
Wilson McDonald, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
David D. Masters, 30, Laramie, was fined $975, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (180 days supsended), for driving while under the influence.
Diego Giron, 18, Laramie, was fined $650.06 for shoplifting.
Sammy Caban, 28 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $645.37 for shoplifting.
Emma L. Weisz, 23 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $330 for damaging property.
James A. Ullrich, 22, Laramie, was fined $385 for public intoxication.
Kirby W. Rheiner, 25, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates and $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Sterling M. Watkins, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Rajivkumar V. Dhingra, 41 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $157 for speeding.
Cameron B. Cunningham, 19, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Seth E. Palmquist, 19 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jenna M. Casasanta, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Justin T. Snyder, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Julian L. Coupal, 26, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license and $125 for expired plates.
Nadar Kamal, 21, Laramie, was fined $335 for inciting a fight.
Kyle Leadbetter, 18, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Joshua M. Jeans, 19, Laramie, was fined $817.12 for shoplifting.
Jess C. Oldham, 22, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Noah Z. Jones, 20, Gillette, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
