Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
William Keller, 59, Rock River, was arrested on a warrant.
Dillon Arp, 22, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
SATURDAY
Don Reed, 19, Gillette, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
Alfredo Mei-Barraza, 34, El Paso, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Mark Visnick, 56, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Ashlee Montoya, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Nathan Swann, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference.
Brian Sutler, 30, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
SUNDAY
Mia Zaffarano, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
Katelyn Koeppel, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and property damage.
Jacob Carbaugh, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol, disorderly conduct — inciting and having a false ID.
Shastin Ross, 24, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Michelle Seerley, 54, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Kady Kendall, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Deena Solaas, 41, Cheyenne, was arrested on two warrants and on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Louis Medina, 43, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant and suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
11:09 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, burglary.
12:10 p.m., Third and University, accident.
9:12 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
SATURDAY
12:15 a.m., 600 block of South 30th, possible domestic disturbance.
2:43 a.m., 100 block of North Third, possible minor under the influence/in possession of alcohol.
3:02 a.m., Second and Garfield, alleged impaired driver.
4:59 a.m., 900 block of W Hill, fight.
4:58 p.m., 2300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
5:25 p.m., 600 block of North Third, hit and run.
11:16 p.m., 200 block of South Second, vandalism.
11:49 p.m., 600 block of South 30th, possible minor under the influence/in possession of alcohol.
SUNDAY
3:28 a.m., 800 block of Beaufort, possible domestic disturbance.
10:12 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — paraphernalia.
1:17 p.m., 2200 block of Armory, animal bite.
3:35 p.m., Fifth and Reynolds, accident.
9:39 p.m., Third and Clark, accident.
9:48 p.m., 1300 block of Steele, possible domestic disturbance.
10:30 p.m., 1000 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
11:43 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
MONDAY
8:58 a.m., 600 block of Grand, theft.
9:45 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, theft.
11:06 a.m., 1600 block of North Ninth, theft.
11:24 a.m., 300 block of Steele, hit and run.
12:26 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
1:01 p.m., 100 block of North Second, vandalism.
1:16 p.m., 2600 block of Sheridan, theft.
4:39 p.m., 4300 block of Crow, animal bite.
6:52 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
8:44 p.m., 30th and Harney, accident.
TUESDAY
8:07 a.m., 1400 block of Bonneville, vandalism.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
10:21 p.m., 400 block of U.S. Highway 287, alleged impaired driver.
SUNDAY
9:26 a.m., 4300 block of Fort Sanders, hit and run.
7:43 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
7:44 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, vandalism.
MONDAY
12:14 p.m., 400 block of Cavalryman Ranch, accident.
7:09 p.m., 10 block of Sand Creek, accident.
Municipal Court
Dillon J. Arp, 22, Laramie, was fined $855, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (172 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Feb. 3.
Jeremiah L. Thompson, 25, Rock Springs, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Theresa M. Hirsch, 33, Minneapolis, Minnesota, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Jared W. Mendoza, 27, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Gayle Tate, 73 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Nicole B. Medina, 27 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $585 for disorderly conduct — language.
Carolina M. Winn, 30, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Garret L. Arnold, 21, Strasburg, Colorado, was fined $875, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (90 days suspended), for driving while under the influence. The offense occurred March 25.
David L. Allen, 20, Strasburg, Colorado, was fined $330 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Caleb W. Cantrell, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Haden S. Wheeler, 19, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Benjamin W. Gilmore, 23 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Christi J. Campsey, 41 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Brandon M. Marchetti, 23, Laramie, was fined $205 for speeding in a school zone.
Raybecca D. Morton, 19, Greenwood Village, Colorado, was fined $131 for speeding.
Katherine M. Matthews, 37 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $635 for possession of a controlled substance.
Erin D. Niss, 27, Laramie, was fined $3,335, with a sentence of 180 days in jail, for driving while under the influence. The offense occurred Jan. 28.
Tyler Houle, 19, Polson, Montana, was fined $335 for a fictitious/fraudulent driver’s license, $775 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee and $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jessica Renee Wiseman, 25, Laramie, was fined $875, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (90 days suspended), for driving while under the influence. The offense occurred Feb. 25.
Bradley Patrick Roth, 19, Laramie, was fined $275 for duty upon striking an occupied vehicle.
Abel E. Hernandez Orellana, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Ray Brandt, 35, Laramie, was fined $335 for disorderly conduct — fighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.