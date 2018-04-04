Colorado man arrested for strangulation of a household member
Laramie Police Department officers responded at 1:15 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of North Third Street for the report of a domestic battery that had just occurred, according to an LPD news release.
As a result of the officer’s investigation, 28-year-old Jordan L Kreutzer was arrested and charged with strangulation of a household member. Kreutzer posted 10 percent of a $20,000 bond and was released from the Albany County Detention Center. Strangulation of a household member is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to five years.
Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Evelyn Swift, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of having a false ID, underage consumption of alcohol and on a warrant.
Fulgencio Figueroa Mencia, 44, Ketchum, Idaho, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and having no driver’s license.
Trevor McClure, 19, Riverside, California, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
SUNDAY
Jordan Kreutzer, 28, Pierce, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery — strangulation.
Devin Miller, 28, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and a hit and run.
Benjamin Jacobs, 27, Centennial, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
FRIDAY
4:04 p.m., 1500 block of Reynolds, accident.
4:57 p.m., 2900 block of Grand, accident.
6:08 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, trespassing.
9:24 p.m., 200 block of Grand, accident.
9:31 p.m., 1400 block of Thaxton, hit and run.
10:22 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
SATURDAY
1:55 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
2:07 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
9:44 a.m., 1800 block of West Wyoming, burglary.
11:20 a.m., 1800 block of West Franklin, burglary.
11:45 a.m., 2600 block of West Jefferson, burglary.
1:32 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
3:04 p.m., 1000 block of North 22nd, fight.
5:51 p.m., 2000 block of Binford, accident.
8:09 p.m., 22nd and Reynolds, accident.
11:04 p.m., Third and University, possible minor under the influence/in possession of alcohol.
11:43 p.m., 800 block of North Third, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
1:15 a.m., 200 block of North Third, possible domestic disturbance.
3:56 a.m., Third and Clark, alleged impaired driver.
2:36 p.m., 500 block of Boswell, hit and run.
4:57 p.m., 1900 block of Alsop, fight.
7:11 p.m., 100 block of North Pine, animal bite.
MONDAY
8:49 a.m., 2400 block of Sunrise, burglary.
11:14 a.m., 3200 block of Skyline, theft.
12:16 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
1 p.m., 2600 block of West Jefferson, burglary.
3:28 p.m., 1400 block of Gibbon, vandalism.
4:14 p.m., 2600 block of West Dadisman, burglary.
TUESDAY
9:57 a.m., 800 block of South Second, burglary.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
2:02 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
5:38 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
SATURDAY
7:27 p.m., 70 block of Rifle Range, vandalism.
SUNDAY
8:37 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
MONDAY
10:23 a.m., 100 block of Brittany, theft.
11:40 a.m., 500 block of Pumpkin Vine, theft.
3:18 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.