Law enforcement performs drug interdiction
Law enforcement in Albany County conducted a drug interdiction April 13. As a result, police identified a vehicle they suspected contained controlled substances. A search warrant was executed on the vehicle that resulted in the location and seizure of approximately 35 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 1 kilogram of suspected heroin and 1 kilogram of suspected fentanyl, according to a Department of Justice news release. This case remains under investigation.
