Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Diana Carlson, 70, Easton, Maryland, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, an open container violation, having no driver’s license and speeding.
Lloyd Eldredge, 43, Gillette, was arrested on a warrant from Circuit Court and failure to pay fines related to driving under the influence.
Mark Holaday, 48, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — meth and child endangerment.
Elizabeth Holaday, 43, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.
Desma Loomis, 27, Draper, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under suspension, a traffic violation and no child seatbelt.
Ronald Halverson, 37, Billings, Montana, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, a warrant from Crook County and driving under the influence.
WEDNESDAY
Brett Lieurance, 23, Pine Bluffs, was arrested on suspicion of furnishing alcohol to minors.
THURSDAY
Payton Owens, 18, Casper, was arrested on a warrant.
Wendall Park, 27, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
Dillon Wolfe, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from Municipal Court for failure to comply.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
11:12 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
12:11 p.m., 1500 block of North Fifth, trespassing.
12:44 p.m., 1700 block of Rainbow, hit and run.
3:30 p.m., 700 block of North Ninth, burglary.
4:19 p.m., 2000 block of West Venture, burglary.
5:19 p.m., 700 block of North Third, shoplifting.
5:26 p.m., 23rd and Grand, accident.
5:38 p.m., Second and Ivinson, littering.
WEDNESDAY
5:05 a.m., 13th and Mill, animal bite.
9:17 a.m., McCue and Lyons, hit and run.
12 p.m., 100 block of North Buchanan, burglary.
3:25 p.m., 1500 block of South Third, accident.
3:57 p.m., 1100 block of North 10th, burglary.
THURSDAY
7:55 a.m., 1700 block of Garfield, theft.
8:42 a.m., Seventh and Ivinson, alleged impaired driver.
9:17 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
THURSDAY
10:09 a.m., 10 block of Goforth, littering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.