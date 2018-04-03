Laramie man arrested for burglary
At approximately 1:45 a.m. Thursday, a Laramie Police Department officer responded to the 2200 block of North 10th Street for the report of subjects “breaking into cars,” according to a news release.
As a result of the officer’s investigation, 19-year-old Joshua M. Jeans was arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary. At this time, Jeans’ bond has not been set and he remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
Burglary is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
