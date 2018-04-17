Laramie woman arrested for felony vandalism
Shortly after 11:20 p.m. Saturday,
Laramie Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of South Second Street for the report of a vandalism that just occurred.
As a result of the officers’ investigations, 21-year-old Katelyn Koeppel was arrested and charged with property destruction over $1,000, according to an LPD news release. Koeppel posted a bond and was released from the Albany County Detention Center.
Property destruction is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both, if the cost of restoring injured property or the value of the property if destroyed is $1,000 or more.
