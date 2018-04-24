Albany County Detention Center
APRIL 15
Deena Solas, 41, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant.
Louis Medina, 43, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant.
APRIL 16
Dennis Bourdeau, 39, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Ryan Bethel, 30, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
APRIL 17
Ruth Murphy, 39, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and felony theft.
Christopher Busser, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Rodney Pierce, 40, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — meth and possession of a controlled substance.
THURSDAY
Kathryn Coleson, 19, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — MDMA, possession of a controlled substance — MJ and felony possession of a controlled substance —LSD.
Paul Breyfogle, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of a parole and probation hold, driving under suspension, careless driving and a hit and run.
Kenneth Urianza, 34, Utah, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Lisa Matzke, 53, Colorado, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Rosalie Saldana, 22, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Demarie Barra, 20, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Parrino, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
FRIDAY
James Sanchez, 27, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Abdulmohsen Alghanim, 21, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Kenten Cheauma, 37, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Dillon Arp, 22, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
SATURDAY
Alfredo Mei-Barraza, 34, El Paso, Teas, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence — subsequent offense and driving under suspension.
Pauls Spriggs, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol and urinating in public.
SUNDAY
Taylor Jarnagin, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Ronald Downs, 63, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Nartin Anderton, 32, Washington, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
APRIL 17
7:15 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
WEDNESDAY
7:55 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, burglary.
12:28 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, theft.
12:44 p.m., 1700 block of Palmer, accident.
2:02 p.m., 500 block of South Johnson, trespassing.
3:31 p.m., 100 block of North Third, accident.
4:53 p.m., 21st and Grand, accident.
9:22 p.m., 1200 block of North Third, accident.
THURSDAY
12:54 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
9:39 a.m., 600 block of Skyline, theft.
10:16 a.m., 200 block of Ivinson, accident.
12:25 p.m., 600 block of South Second, theft.
12:31 p.m., 1300 block of North 18th, hit and run.
12:32 p.m., 800 block of South Spruce, possible domestic disturbance.
12:38 p.m., 30th and Grand, accident.
2:25 p.m., 2100 block of Grand, accident.
2:53 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
7:31 p.m., 2200 block of Grand, hit and run.
9:05 p.m., 21st and Grand, accident.
FRIDAY
12:54 a.m., 300 block of Custer, alleged impaired driver.
9:59 a.m., 700 block of North Ninth, theft.
11:03 a.m., 500 block of Grand, theft.
3:19 p.m., Ninth and Bradley, accident.
3:21 p.m., 800 block of Curtis, possible child abuse — neglect.
8 p.m., 700 block of Renshaw, possible domestic disturbance.
9:27 p.m., 2300 block of Grand, accident.
9:54 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
1:42 a.m., 100 block of West Clark, alleged impaired driver.
11:50 a.m., 2400 block of West Jackson, theft.
4:54 p.m., 15th and Grand, accident.
11 p.m., 2200 block of Grand, vandalism.
SUNDAY
12:19 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
1:22 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, possible domestic disturbance.
1:29 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, alleged impaired driver.
2:05 a.m., 100 block of South Second, fight.
9:31 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
3:11 p.m., 300 block of North Fifth, animal bite.
4:55 p.m., 2400 block of North Ninth, hit and run.
MONDAY
9:20 a.m., 200 block of Grand, vandalism.
10:34 a.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense.
10:55 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, vandalism.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
8 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
FRIDAY
8:22 a.m., 200 block of Roger Canyon, accident.
10:43 a.m., Centennial, trespassing.
SUNDAY
1:43 p.m., 20 block of Cedar, theft.
3:17 p.m., 200 block of Katie Canyon, accident.
MONDAY
10:45 a.m., 300 block of Fletcher Park, burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.