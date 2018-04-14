Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Gerald Bucher, 67, Laramie, was serving a sentence from Municipal Court.
Jerry Rabidue, 76, Rock River, was arrested on three counts of shoplifting.
Robert Nelson, 50, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from District Court.
John Harder, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
Colton Flowers, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of breach of peace.
William Wimbley, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Jonathon Wahl, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Nathaniel Ragan, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
11:57 a.m., Adams and Snowy Range, accident.
12:52 p.m., 100 block of South Third, accident.
2:25 p.m., 600 block of Grand, shoplifting.
2:34 p.m., 3600 block of Grand, accident.
2:38 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
3:30 p.m., Third and Grand, hit and run.
5:45 p.m., 300 block of South Pine, trespassing.
7:12 p.m., 200 block of South Third, hit and run.
8:24 p.m., 700 block of South Cedar, possible domestic disturbance.
10:23 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY
10:24 a.m., 1000 block of Harney, trespassing.
10:31 a.m., 2000 block of North 13th, possible domestic disturbance.
10:42 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
2:03 p.m., 1900 block of West Van Buren, theft.
3:59 p.m., Seventh and University, hit and run.
6:18 p.m., 22nd and Willett, accident.
FRIDAY
12:51 a.m., Third and Fremont, alleged impaired driver.
9:48 a.m., 3700 block of Grand, hit and run.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
WEDNESDAY
9:44 p.m., 500 block of Lewis, fireworks.
