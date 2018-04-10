Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Desmond Glenn, 30, Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, driving while under suspension and having an open container.
Brian Vanderschuur, 21, Coopersville, Michigan, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, having no vehicle registration, driving and texting and failure to maintain lane.
Robert Stevenson, 31, Greeley, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of having no driver’s license, speeding and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Tanisha Baca, 31, Englewood, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
SUNDAY
Marta Gomez, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
12:15 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, accident.
12:25 p.m., Sixth and Fremont, vandalism.
1:36 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, fight.
7:12 p.m., 900 block of Symonds, hit and run.
8:30 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, accident.
SATURDAY
10:29 a.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
3:58 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
5:26 p.m., 1600 block of Grand, hit and run.
SUNDAY
1:10 a.m., Pierce and Snowy Range, alleged impaired driver.
2:24 a.m., Ninth and Ivinson, fight.
3:46 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
1:17 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
4:32 a.m., 100 block of Grand, theft.
7:42 a.m., 1400 block of North Fourth, burglary.
9:25 a.m., 600 block of Grand, shoplifting.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
12:31 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
SUNDAY
12:01 p.m., 2700 block of Wyoming Highway 130, burglary.
1:10 p.m., 30 block of Happy Jack, burglary.
3:39 p.m., 3200 block of Wyoming Highway 130, theft.
