Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Shane Clemence, 40, Laramie, was arrested on two warrants.
Eden Vasser, 29, California, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Paul McLoughlin, 37, California, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Isaac Heady, 18, Casper, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
FRIDAY
Dillon Arp, 22, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Carol Stevenson, 49, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
SATURDAY
Dax Galloway, 18, Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
11:57 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
5:22 p.m., 11th and Flint, hit and run.
9:48 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
10:41 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
FRIDAY
7:38 a.m., Vista and Bluebird, accident.
7:56 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
8:40 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, possible assault and battery.
10:19 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
