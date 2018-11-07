Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Erik Mann, 44, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly conduct.
Derrick Smith, 22, Texas, was arrested on a warrant.
Max Fox, 43, New Mexico, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Taylor Jarnagin, 29, Laramie, was serving a six-month split sentence.
David Perry, 67, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
WEDNESDAY
Earnest Ballard, 64, California, was arrested on two counts of suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and intent to distribute.
James Perkins, 55, transient, was arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly conduct.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
