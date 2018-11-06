Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Matthew Hancock, 30, Mississippi, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent and conspiracy.
Joshua Story, 34, Mississippi, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent and conspiracy.
Seth Crumley, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of an Interlock violation.
SUNDAY
Graham Frazier, 20, was arrested on a warrant.
Dublin Hughes, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly conduct and suspicion of criminal entry.
Brandon Altman, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly conduct.
Tony Brown, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
Richard Pantier, 59, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
Simeon Granchararou, 44, Illinois, on suspicion of assault and battery.
Michael Waters, 26, Laramie, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of hit and run, careless driving and lane violation.
MONDAY
Cleo Matthews, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly conduct.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.