Albany County Detention Center
SUNDAY
Stephanie Kilburn, 52, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of criminal entry, simple burglary and larceny less than $1,000.
MONDAY
Antuan Mays, 45, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Dustin Sanford, 38, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Linda Tabatt, 58, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
TUESDAY
Allan Davis, 44, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Alec Ramsey, 25, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of a probation and parole violation.
Michaella Jamison, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Seth Burke, 25, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Vickie Bruce, 62, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence — subsequent offense and driving under suspension.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
11:38 a.m., 15th and Reynolds, theft.
12:34 p.m., 2100 block of Grand, accident.
12:43 p.m., 1500 block of South Hackney, possible domestic disturbance.
12:44 p.m., Grand and 22nd, accident.
2:48 p.m., 400 block of Mitchell, burglary.
4 p.m., 300 block of North Fifth, theft.
4:21 p.m., 600 block of Grand, theft.
4:33 p.m., 500 block of Ord, animal bite.
7:43 p.m., 1600 block of Shields, theft.
8:03 p.m., 1400 block of Mill, hit and run.
TUESDAY
6:47 a.m., 1100 block of Evans, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:13 a.m., 1100 block of Evans, hit and run.
10:18 a.m., 700 block of Beaufort, fight.
10:24 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, theft.
12:53 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, tobacco violation involving a juvenile.
4:20 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
6:37 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
6:58 p.m., 1600 block of Spring Creek, alleged impaired driver.
WEDNESDAY
2:24 a.m., 600 block of South Third, hit and run.
4:46 a.m., 2200 block of West Franklin, possible domestic disturbance.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
2:42 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
5:09 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
TUESDAY
9:59 a.m., 10 block of Sand Creek, trespassing.
3:15 p.m., 4300 block of Welsh, animal bite.
