For the past 18 months, the University of Wyoming has been embroiled in a federal lawsuit by former UW Foundation human resources director Mandy Davis, who alleged she was fired in retaliation for filing a discrimination complaint.
Meanwhile, the circumstances of her case are echoed by a second lawsuit in Albany County’s District Court. That case, filed in March, alleges social work associate professor Donna Bliss was fired as head of the Division of Social Work in 2015 after initiating a Faculty Dispute Resolution process.
Four days after Bliss informed former health sciences dean Joseph Steiner she initiated the process, Steiner removed her as director of UW’s social work division.
UW’s regulation on the Faculty Dispute Process states “the university will not tolerate reprisals, harassment or discrimination against any person because of participation in this process.”
The circumstances in Bliss’s case share several similarities with Davis’s lawsuit against the UW Foundation.
Both cases stem from personnel disputes beginning in late spring 2015.
Both women were using UW’s internal grievance processes at the time they were removed from their respective positions near the end of 2015.
Both women allege their supervisors concocted a false reason to retaliate against them.
Both women have said suggested UW’s attorneys involvement in their cases was rife with conflicts of interest.
Both have contested UW’s assertion attorney-client privilege, which has allowed email chains from UW’s General Counsel office from being used in the lawsuits.
Both plaintiffs, however, have been unsuccessful so far in trying to convince a judge attorney-client privilege does not apply.
Bliss’s tenure as director
Steiner appointed Bliss to head the Division of Social Work in January 2013.
Bliss claims that by February 2015, Steiner told her to use the annual performance review process to hold two faculty members accountable: Elizabeth Dole-Izzo and Diane Kempson.
“I hired her as a division head into a division that has suffered from lack of leadership for a number of years and had become dysfunctional,” Steiner wrote in a February 2015 performance review. “I am asking her to turn this division around and to put it on a firm foundation academically. … I (was) aware that this may cause some hard feelings from some faculty members within the division. We knew they would vote on any future promotion decisions and we have concerns Dr. Bliss could be placed in an untenable position. Turning the division around is requiring a fair amount of energy and time, probably more than either Dr. Bliss or I anticipated.”
At that time, Steiner rated Bliss as performing “above expectations” for her administration of the division and “meeting expectations” for Bliss’s overall evaluation.
Bliss claims Steiner also warned her “that her actions could result in retaliation from the two faculty members as they had never been held accountable before.”
When Bliss gave the two “problematic faculty members” unfavorable annual reviews, Dole-Izzo accused Bliss of retaliating against her.
A investigation was then conducted by David Jones, then vice president for academic affairs. Jones is now the interim dean of the College of Health Sciences.
The investigation received oversight from Tami Benham-Deal — then an associate vice provost and now vice provost for academic personnel — as well as Tara Evans, now UW’s general counsel.
At the time, the UW’s employee handbook required retaliation complaints to be handled by Office of Diversity and Employment Practices or the Department of Human Resources.
Bliss contends her lawsuit’s defendants should not be entitled to any immunity because they “did not proceed according to any University Regulations and was contrary to principles of due process guaranteed in both the United State and Wyoming constitutions.”
However, Evans has said the employee handbook does not apply to faculty and that “longstanding practice was that complaints of retaliation by academic personnel which did not allege retaliation due to membership in a “protected class” were investigated by the Office of Academic Affairs.”
A 2016 presidential directive later formalized that process.
While Evans testified she is not the “personal attorney” for the defendants, she has provided them with legal advice.
“In this case, the General Counsel, Richard Miller, and I provided legal advice to Defendants Jones and Steiner, as well as Interim Associate Vice President of Academic Personnel Tami Benham-Deal with regard to compliance with University of Wyoming regulations, practices and policies,” Evans said in an affidavit.
In May 2015, College of Education associate dean Suzanne Young produced a first report on the retaliation claims against Bliss. In that report, she found that Bliss had not retaliated against either Dole-Izzo or Kempson.
However, she later produced a second report in July 2015, finding Bliss retaliated against both.
After Bliss produced more evidence, a third report the next month indicated Bliss retaliated against one, but not the other.
When Bliss challenged the process and the findings, Steiner reversed Young’s findings in a Sept. 30 letter.
At the same time, he expressed concern over how to handle continuing strife in the social work division.
“Now that everything is becoming resolved, I am not sure I can remove Donna as division head without it appearing that I am retaliating,” he said in a Nov. 1, 2015, email. “This is something we need to discuss in our plans to move the division froward.”
Bliss told Steiner Nov. 16, 2015, she had initiated the Faculty Dispute Resolution process over the manner in which her investigation had been conducted. Four days later, Steiner removed her as head of the division.
Despite the favorable performance review earlier that year, Steiner said in November 2015 that Bliss’s leadership resulted in “numerous complaints” about a “toxic environment which was created by theplaintiff.”
Attorney-client privilege
Bliss has argued Evans’ role in the case constituted a substantial conflict of interest. Evans’ role in providing administrative oversight, she said, should not allow her to assert attorney-client privilege in the case.
Furthermore, Bliss said her own position as a department head should have entitled her to legal protection from the general counsel’s office.
Bliss filed a motion Oct. 24, requesting District Court Judge Tori Kricken force UW to “produce a multitude of documents” related to the 2015 retaliation investigation.
In a ruling this month, Kricken ‘“denied Ms. Bliss’ request for production in regard to all privileged materials but granted her request for production of materials related to the decision to remove her form her position at the University of Wyoming, unless otherwise privileged.”
Unlike the federal judge in the UW Foundation lawsuit, Kricken opted not to review the content of the UW emails before making a decision on whether they should be handed over to Bliss.
“If privileged material is critical to the opposing party’s case, then the party seeking the privileged material must prove his/her case another way, otherwise, the remedy is dismissal,” she said.
Kricken also said Bliss, despite her earlier role as head of the social work division, is not entitled to legal support from UW’s general counsel.
“Ms. Bliss, in her capacity as director of the Division of Social Work, may have been eligible for legal representation by the Office of General Counsel at some point, however, when Ms. Bliss elected to file this lawsuit, she became a de facto adverse party to the university,” Kricken ruled.
Under attorneys’ rules of professional conduct, Kricken said UW’s general counsel can’t represent both the university and an adverse party.
Bliss is now awaiting to see whether her case survives UW’s motion for summary judgment.
If any part of the case is not thrown out, she can proceed to trial.
Despite not being an attorney, Bliss has argued her own case in the lawsuit. If the case makes it to trial, she expects to represent herself there too.
Bliss told the Laramie Boomerang there have not been serious settlement discussions lately.
She said that, during the 2016 Faculty Dispute Resolution process, there was a settlement offer from the university. However, she said she declined the offer — which would have required her to resign within a year.
While she’s disappointed in Kricken’s recent rulings, Bliss said she feels she still has a “fairly good chance of prevailing in court.”
Bliss said that representing herself in a civil case has an advantage: she knows her case better than any attorney.
“It’s very empowering to take that position and be respected by the court,” she said. “It’s a tremendous honor to be involved in the justice system.”
If Kricken rules in favor of UW on summary judgment, Bliss expects to appeal.
“I’m not going to go away,” she said. “I have a devastating story and I’m not going to back down. … This was about the harm they did to me. This was a wretched, horrible investigation.”
