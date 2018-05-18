With roughly one month until the official start of summer, Laramigos are starting to get outside and make summer plans.
But health care professionals from across the community encourage people to stop by and learn a little about health and safety before summer arrives during an event hosted Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
Laramie’s annual Health and Safety Fair brings the city’s many resources together, said Amy Shoales, practice administrator for Laramie Physicians for Women and Children.
“What we try to do is bring together not just health care providers, but any business organization that is focused on health and wellbeing,” she said. “We have fitness programs, insurance companies, doctor’s offices, we even have some of the youth court program all in one spot so that people can go around and see what the community has to offer in the way of fitness and health.”
Shoales’ organization joins Homestead Physical Therapy, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Family Physicians of Laramie, Wyoming Health Fairs, Premier Bone and Joint, Stitches Acute Care Center and more than 20 other vendors in hosting the event.
“It’s just people who are committed to health and fitness and wanting to make sure people in the community know what resources there are,” Shoales said.
Family Physicians of Laramie Practice Manager Hope Dimit said the annual Health and Safety Fair is a great opportunity for people to learn about their health and have a fun time doing it.
“Summer is a great time, especially for use in Laramie, to get outside, to be active — I think that’s one of the big things we’re going to be pushing at the health fair,” Dimit said. “It’s a good chance for everyone to get out of the house in May and come see what all Laramie has to offer and get some good ideas about what we can do outside to stay healthy.”
Shoales said the event is useful for newcomers to Laramie who will get a feel for what is available locally.
“But I think a lot of times, we’ll get (local) people there that didn’t know a program existed or didn’t know that certain kinds of fitness classes were available or that there were certain kinds of sports organizations for kids,” she said. “I do think there are times when people don’t realize the depth of resources we have in our own backyard.”
Whether new to Laramie or not, the wide range of vendors show just how many resources can be found in Albany County, Dimit said.
“This year, Alcoholics Anonymous is there,” she said. “Wyoming Cancer Foundation is there. There are even some insurance companies there to help people navigate (that). It’s a good chance for the community to get to know everything the community has to offer.”
The family-friendly fair will feature a bounce house, a raffle with door prizes — including bikes and other items donated by the vendors — breakfast provided by Starbucks and Big Hollow Food Co-Op and more.
Perhaps the main draw, however, are the health screenings offered on location by Wyoming Health Fairs, a nonprofit with offices across the state. Offered from 8-11 a.m., the blood draws provide insight into one’s kidney and liver function as well as other health metrics.
Chasity Yniguez, who runs Wyoming Health Fairs’ Laramie office, said her organization generally offers these screenings for $35 at its office and $40 at events out in the community.
At the fair Saturday, those same health screenings will be just $20 and participants will get to choose if they want to take other tests, such as a hemogram or a prostate screening for men.
“You’ll be able to pick from a whole menu of things, but we’re just doing that at a very low cost,” Yniguez said.
She added those seeking health screenings should fast the night before.
The fair runs from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds, 2934 S. Third Street. The event is free to the public. Go to the Community Health and Safety Fair Facebook page for more information.
