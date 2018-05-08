Laramie Head Start preschoolers are preparing to show people in their lives what they have learned throughout the last few weeks. During a school dance at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave., students will have an opportunity to show how their writing and other learning aspects have improved.
Head Start Family Partnership manager Thais Humphreys said the dance was planned so parents and other family members have more interactions with the children. While at the event, parents will be able to dance with their children and children will have an opportunity to write thank you cards.
“We will have some faster and slower songs,” Humphreys said. “There are going to be some lead dances — where the parents and the child can both listen to directions — and dance together.”
A large part of preparing for the event was teaching the students what to do when you receive an invitation, she said. Then, they made their own invitations to invite people to the dance.
“The first thing that the kids knew of the dance was that they had received an invitation (for it) from staff,” Humphreys said. “They got familiar with the process of receiving an invitation and getting excited about the event, then they got a chance to make their own invitations and to invite somebody else.”
Along with teaching the students how to invite people to an event, the dance will also assist with development of skills, while promoting topics such as being active and encouraging learning, which the school implements throughout the school year, Assistant Director Crystal Ballard said.
“All of our family engagement evenings or activities have a purpose,” Ballard said. “It is not just a come and dance. The kids are going to work on fine and gross motor skills and communication because this is not something that 3,4 or 5 years olds understand.”
Hallie Siuda, 4, said she is excited for the dance and she is already planning what she is going to wear for it.
“Yes, I am going to the dance and I am asking my mom,” Hallie said. “(I got) a headband, it is a butterfly one with sparkles on it.”
