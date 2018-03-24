More organizations requesting Community Partner funding means there is less money to go around, but that doesn’t mean the applicants are less deserving of the funds, Councilor Dave Paulekas said.
During the Laramie City Council regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved a preliminary funding decision for the Community Partner program.
While the final funding could not be approved until after the council approves Laramie’s fiscal year budget in late May or June, city staff averaged each of the nine councilors’ Community Partner funding recommendations and presented a document to the City Council for consideration.
“This is the most zeros I’ve ever seen,” Councilor Bryan Shuster said.
Mayor Andi Summerville agreed and asked the council to discuss how to proceed with funding applicants who did not receive a funding recommendation from the majority of the councilors.
To fund the Community Partners program, each of the nine councilors submits a recommendation for each of the 28 applicants, providing a total of 252 possible recommendations. Recomendations can range from zero to approval of the full amount requested. City staff then averages the recommendations for each applicant, and the council votes to approve the average.
Of the 252 possible recommendations this year, 43 were zeros. Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce recommended the least number of organizations receive funding, with 10 zero recommendations for applicants. And Councilor Pat Gabriel recommended the most organizations receive funding, with no zero recommendations for applicants.
Regardless of how many organizations each councilor recommended funding, all recommendations totaled $187,201, which is the same amount the council budgeted for the program in 2016 and 2017.
Pearce said she would not have recommended funding the way she did if she thought zeros would remove an applicant’s ability to receive funding at all.
“Everybody has a favorite,” Shuster said. “Everybody is going to look at one and say, ‘I’m going to fully fund this one, and this one over here, I’m going to zero.’”
Paulekas said the system was designed to allow councilors to add zeros regardless of majority recommendations.
“Some of the organizations are very important to the survival of some of the people in our community,” he said. “So, the way I went about it was to fund our most important organizations and fund them as high as possible at the sacrifice of these other organizations.”
Paulekas added the organizations he did not fund at higher levels or at all weren’t undeserving of the grants, but rather, he did not view them as his personal priority.
“I made decisions based on what I thought would help the community’s basic needs,” he said. “Other councilors did something different, but just because they did something different — I don’t think that organization doesn’t merit consideration.”
Paulekas said he liked the system the way it was.
Councilor Charles McKinney said he agreed with Paulekas and felt the recommendations were representative of a diverse council’s decisions.
“If you look at the average amount recommended at the end, there are no zeros — everybody got something,” he said. “I think that’s the way it should be. All these people deserve a little bit of funding.”
The council unanimously approved the average of the recommendations.
However, the council only recommended funding for 28 organizations and agencies while the program received 30 applications this year, Laramie Economic and Community Initiatives Administrator Sarah Reese said. The Laramie Regional Airport and the Downtown Clinic were left off the recommendation list. She said the airport was removed because the council could consider a fee-for-service contract with the airport later this year, but the absence of the Downtown Clinic on the list was a city staff oversight.
The Downtown Clinic funding could be added to the recommended $187,201 for the program, or council could submit new recommendations during the council’s next regular meeting, but either way, Reese said the council would need to vote on how to proceed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.