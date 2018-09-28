The University of Wyoming Alumni Association’s Board of Directors is seeking to shrink its membership by half.
After the board approved a measure Sept. 15 to amend its bylaws, the board is seeking a concurring vote from UWAA members to shrink the board’s membership down to 19-22 members. The board currently has 43 members.
In a letter to alumni, AWAA President Jane Farrell said a smaller board would reduce “operational cost and opportunity cost of staff time,” keep the board more engaged and “optimize the individual potential of board directors.”
“A smaller board will benefit the association by providing timely, informed, and engaged discourse regarding the variety of subject matters over which the association presides,” she says.
To pass the measure, the association’s bylaws require two-thirds of all voters to express their support. Voting ends Sunday.
If the proposal passes, the board size would shrink gradually. All board members with terms remaining after 2019 would serve the remainder of their terms on the newly structured board.
The board has restructured other aspects of its work in the last two years in response to recommendations by a subcommittee tasked in 2016 with “reviewing best practices.”
During the summer, AWAA solicited comments on the proposal from members.
The bulk of those comments were supportive of the idea, though several expressed concern about the plan to eliminate the two “young alumni” board memberships.
The revised plan would keep one young alumni position.
Past AWAA President Ray Hunkins, also a former gubernatorial candidate, called the plan a “second phase of a two-phase effort to achieve control over the association and make it more malleable to the goals of fewer people.”
“As you might expect, I was (disappointed) to see that another attempt was being made to move the association away from any vestige of independence and toward a more centralized model, subject to more control by fewer alumni and/or university administrators,” Hunkins says in his comments. “I recognize this as one model favored by university administrators, but it is a model that ultimately leaves the rank and file alumni with less influence over their association.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.