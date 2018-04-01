To adjust to scheduling conflicts caused by participation in school-related activities, Rock River School implemented a four-day school week for the 2017-2018 school year.
Because a large percentage of students participate in activities such as speech and debate and sporting events, students could miss class to participate in school-related activities, which affects their attendance and grades, Rock River Principal Wade Fiscus said.
Since the alternative schedule was brought to the school, they have seen an increase in attendance and academic achievement with their students, he said.
“(The four-day school week) has been a positive move for the school,” Fiscus said. “I think just the general feel of the school is it has been very positive. Our extracurricular programs have benefited from it, and kids aren’t missing school.”
He said the school conducted a study before the new school week was implemented, and they found Fridays often had twice as many absences as other days of the week because of students leaving to participate in school activities.
“At the end of January, I did our (attendance data) for this year, and we are 2 percent above where we were the year before,” he said.
“That is pretty consistent in schools across the board that have a four-day week.”
Rock River teachers have also benefited by using the extra time for professional development communities, where teachers develop and improve their teaching methods with other teachers, he said.
“Being in a small school, our teachers don’t have a lot of opportunity to collaborate with each other because our schedule is so tight,” Fiscus said. “The district has been moving toward a professional learning community platform — in terms of teacher collaboration and those kinds of things — we just couldn’t find time in the schedule to make those kinds of things happen.”
He said since the alternative school schedule has been in place, the school has recorded a decrease in the percent of students with failing grades compared to the last school year. The school went from having about 25 percent of students having a failing grade in the 2016-2017 school year to about 6 percent of students having a failing grade this year, Fiscus said.
“It is hard to focus on whether the achievement piece is due to the four-day week or if it is due to better teaching strategies,” he said. “I think the four-day week factors into it in the sense that our kids are in class more and our teachers are in class more so naturally that achievement piece is going to take place.”
Albany County School District No. 1 Superintendant Jubal Yennie said other schools in the school district could switch to Rock River’s schedule, but he hasn’t heard of any schools wanting to do so. If a school wants to change to the four-day week, the school would have to present a yearly calendar using the schedule, provide a synopsis of why they are making the change and how they would measure success of the change.
“The process is pretty thorough, there are a lot of steps involved and Rock River was able to do that last year,” he said. “If you ask me about the likelihood of that happening at other parts of our system, it is probably unlikely at this point.”
Only having school on four days of the week seems like it could save the school district money on operation expenses at the school, because less money is spent transporting students to school and the lower use of electricity, Yennie said. But ACSD No. 1 has not found any studies to show the cost of operating school keeps the cost around the same with the possibility of a slight decrease, he said.
“There is research both ways, some people would say it does lower the cost and some people would say it doesn’t,” Yennie said. “What I hear from folks who have done it, they don’t use the cost savings as one of the advantages, because what they have found is that there isn’t a substantial cost savings as a result of that, so they don’t use that as a significant advantage.”
