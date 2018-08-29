The defendants in a case involving an attempted murder are set to be arraigned in Albany County District Court on Tuesday.
Laramie resident Jake Gillen will be charged with attempted murder in the second degree. He will be facing a penalty of 20 years to life incarceration if found guilty. Another Laramie resident, Tessa Bean, will be charged as an accessory after the fact, punishable with up to three years in prison and up to $3,000 in fines.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Laramie Police Department was notified of a stabbing victim at Ivinson Memorial Hospital on June 22. The victim had several severe injuries to vital areas of his body. He was stabbed in the chest, head and neck. The affidavit said it appeared the stab wounds were meant to inflict maximum injury to the victim.
Officers on the case could not obtain any information from the victim at the time. He was flown via AirLife to the Medical Center of the Rockies. There, he received open heart surgery to mend a cut to the left ventricle of his heart.
According to court documents, law enforcement received confidential information from an individual in Cheyenne. After checking the news, the informant learned the Laramie Police Department was seeking information on a suspect in a stabbing investigation.
The informant had been in contact with Bean and Gillen and told the police their location. The source said Gillen had said a “big guy” attacked Bean, leading to a fight between Gillen and the victim. Gillen said he thought he had killed the big guy. The source told police Gillen had a family member he had gone to in Laramie after the stabbing.
According to the affidavit, the family member said Gillen had tried to approach him on June 22, but he intentionally did not answer the door. Using information from the family member, officers were able to find Gillen’s residence.
When officers arrived, they found blood drops lead up to the front door of the home and a smear of blood. Seeing blood on a curtain, the officers decided to enter to complete a safety sweep. Inside, investigators found a significant amount of blood in multiple locations around the trailer. The Cheyenne Police Department was contacted to assist in arresting the couple.
During the arraignment, the court will tell both defendants their constitutional rights. Then they will enter a plea of guilty, not guilty or no contest. If they plead not guilty, a trial date will be set within 180 days of the arraignment.
