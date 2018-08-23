A local woman pleaded not guilty to multiple drug charges and was released on bond Monday, so she could also face other charges in Weld County, Colorado.
Albany County resident Marcella Kluz pleaded not guilty in Albany County District Court on Tuesday. She has been charged with possession of controlled substance on multiple counts, including methamphetamine, marijuana and oxycodone. Kluz pleaded not guilty to all counts. If convicted on all charges, she can face up to 22 years and pay up to $30,000 in fines.
Previously, Kluz was being held on a $10,000 signature bond, but her signatory, her mother, had not signed it. Defense Lawyer Brian Quinn representing Kluz said he did not know why the mother had not signed the bond yet and asked to the judge to allow Kluz’s significant other, an Albany County resident, to sign instead. Quinn also said Kluz needed to be out on bail, so she could face charges in Weld County, Colorado.
Albany County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kurt Britzius said he had no objections. District Judge Tori Kricken granted the request, with the condition that Kluz’s significant other was confirmed to be an Albany County resident.
According to the affidavit, Kluz was pulled over by an Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputy July 17 for erratic driving. When the officer confronted the defendant, he said she was extremely hyperactive, fidgety and couldn’t sit still. Through his experience and training, the deputy said in the affidavit the behavior was consistent with someone under the influence of methamphetamine.
The officer contacted at K-9 unit and requested them to do a free air sniff on the vehicle. The dog positively alerted to the vehicle. When told about the K-9 unit’s response, Kluz informed the officer she had methamphetamine on her, along with marijuana and syringes in her purse. Upon further search of the vehicle, the officer additionally recovered a prescription bottle with another name on it containing pink tablets. The deputy determined they were oxycodone through a drug identifier.
Kluz stated she would travel to Colorado twice a week to pick up an eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine for personal use in a mirandized interview. She also said she had taken the bottle of oxycodone from its owner because she was angry at him and had purchased the marijuana in Colorado.
