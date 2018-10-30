The Ad Hoc Alcohol Committee met yesterday to decide what direction the committee needs to take on alcohol in Laramie looking forward. After some discussion, the members of the committee decided to focus on four key areas, including combating impaired driving, increasing community education, better enforcement of any liquor license rule breaking and changing current late-night Laramie culture.
Laramie City Councilman Joe Shumway and Councilman Klaus Hanson both said one of their main concerns was drunk driving from home games or to the bars downtown. Laramie Police Chief Dale Stalder said most DUI arrests are people between 28-35 years old, and the numbers of arrests have decreased both nationally and locally.
Options like Safe Ride, the free taxi service available downtown, can help detour potential drunk drivers. Monica Keele, AWARE program coordinator for the University of Wyoming, said the service provides hundreds of rides per weekend night. Gregory Grisham, manager of Wyoming Rib & Chop House, said he wanted more visible information to educate the people already in the bars about their options for getting home, especially Safe Ride.
“About 5 or 6 years ago, when we put out all the neon Safe Ride signs in a lot of the bars — some of the bars still have them —and it’s got the number,” Grisham said. “That was the easiest thing for a bartender to point to. … Maybe some kind of campaign or a permanent sign for all business owners could have in a visible spot with big ole numbers and ‘It’s free’ — that I think would bring a lot of awareness to a lot of people, just knowing it’s the safe, free option.”
Since the demographics for DUI’s encompass more than just college students, the committee discussed encouraging more education and awareness both for students and the community. When asked about alcohol education efforts at UW, Keele said the university and her program are already implementing different initiatives, including presentations and educational outreach, but acknowledged they can do more.
“For our incoming freshman and our transfer students, they’re mandated to take an alcohol education course called Alcohol EDU,” Keele said. “It talks about harm reduction, what a standard drink size is if you choose to drink, what overconsumption looks like, alcohol poisoning, a number of things about how to drink in a responsible way if you’re going to do it. And if they choose not to, it will support that decision as well. … Is there room for more education? Of course.”
Ryan Brooks, a UW student and member of its student government, ASUW, said he would like to see continued education as students start to turn 21, because it’s easy for them to forget what they learned during the summer before they started university. Sean Blackburn, UW vice president of student affairs, agreed. He also said the university was doing its share of the work — especially at games — and the city needed to step up.
“We have scanners that communicate with each other, we scan every ID, we wristband everyone who’s going to consume, we cut off at a certain time, we have more law enforcement per square quarter mile after games than I think anywhere else in Laramie,” Blackburn said. “I would challenge my co-liquor license holders to do the same thing in their bar that we do in the stadium. … From our perspective, we work really hard to educate our students, we hold them accountable when they mess up, and we try to be the best and most responsible distributor in the city. … I’m looking for some help, particularly I’m looking for some help late night. … I need the city to step up and say these numbers aren’t acceptable. We’re happy to tighten things up as much as we can. … We’re looking for some help and cooperation.”
Many on the committee, including Kyle Morris, a representative from WyoTech, and Mayor Andi Summerville, wanted to look at community education opportunities as well, including visible signage for bars and restaurants to display with facts, tips and transportation options like Safe Ride.
“I personally am not much for enforcing laws on morality, what people drink,” Hanson said. “The more important aspect to me is education. You’re doing yourself harm, you’re doing other people harm, that is a problem as far as drinking is concerned. … Also making people aware if you get into a scrape with the law and you end up in court, that is something that follows you for quite a while in your life. This is something again I think people just are not aware of and when you’re a student at that age, that is something that aught to be pointed out.”
Morris said the education could be fine, and it might just be the point system implemented when bars or restaurants don’t follow license standards that isn’t strict enough. Grisham agreed, saying he thought the consequences of the point system could be increased to give restaurants and bars more at stake if they don’t change their behavior.
“Do we have business that have been in violation enough times to actually close their doors to pay a big fine?” Grisham asked. “To me, the punishment for businesses when we talk about these violations is not strict enough. I think they could go further, and I think that’s something it’s something we could look into. I haven’t looked it over in a while, but I do remember thinking it would be really hard for businesses to get in any sort of real substantial trouble.”
Blackburn said he thought the city should also reward the bars and restaurants that are responsible with their liquor licenses as another incentive to uphold the license standards.
Looking at the “Late night Laramie culture,” the committee talked about ways bars can discourage overconsumption, including drink limits and earlier last calls for drinks. Blackburn said he wanted to praise the steps some establishments take on game days, including strict wristband requirements for consumers and drink limits. Some drink specials, however, were asking for trouble.
“I’d love to have some conversations about the number of drinks served at the bar and happy hour specials,” Blackburn said. “I don’t know if we’re served well by dollar Jack and Cokes — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. is a drink special happy hour?”
Stalder said overall Laramie has a “reasonably responsible public,” especially now compared to when he started working in the city. He said a lot of the issues talked about in the meeting were worth looking into, but it’s not as dire of a situation as the committee might think.
“Nationwide it took close to 30 years for that culture change (around drunk driving) to occur,” Stalder said. “I think our young people are more responsible with alcohol now than they were 38 years ago. I think our license holders are primarily across the board very responsible. … You don’t have riots on Third (Street) and Grand (Avenue) anymore like we did when I first started working. It’s never going to solve every single instance. … I think we’re doing a much better job than we did 38 years ago overall. Best practices include limiting the number of drinks that any one person can receive at the bar to two, we don’t have an ordinance that says that.”
The next meeting is at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.
