Albany County’s unemployment rate as of September is below both state and national averages at 3.2 percent, falling from 3.5 percent in August, according to a recent report issued by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services Research and Planning committee. Despite this recent drop, unemployment in Albany County has increased since 2017, when it was at 2.6 percent.
Compared to the nation’s rate of 3.7 percent, Albany County is faring well. However, the state’s unemployment rate remains steady to last year’s at 4.1 percent, despite some job growth. The report showed an increase of 6,200 jobs — or 2.2 percent — from 2017 to 2018. However, David Bullard, senior economist for Wyoming’s Department of Workforce Services, said the numbers aren’t always completely accurate, because they are calculated in part based on estimates from the previous month. This means if the numbers are off one month earlier in the year, they’ll be off the rest of the year, too.
“We were seeing growth in a lot of different industries; those numbers came in about like I expected,” Bullard said. “They’ve been running kind of high every month. Honestly, when this shows growth of 2.2 percent, that’s a lot higher than what I think is actually happening in the economy here. Those numbers are done by a Bureau of Labor Statistics analyst in Washington, D.C., and the other data we see here for Wyoming is not consistent with that level of growth. We don’t have current data for September, but for earlier in the year, we were seeing growth of well under 1 percent. So basically, a half a percent growth.”
Bullard added his office is seeing job growth in a variety of sectors, including education, health care, natural resources, and especially travel and leisure. He said the numbers in that sector tend to be inflated due to the bursts of job growth observers see during the peak tourist seasons — especially near Yellowstone and Grand Teton National parks.
“Within our leisure and hospitality sector in the state, it’s highly seasonal,” Bullard said.
“So, during the summer months there is huge increase in jobs. Then that decreases until about November, which is a kind of the seasonal period in Jackson Hole and that area. So, the numbers for that leisure and hospitality sector tend to be high in those months and September is sort of the bottom. Those numbers have ran high every summer as long as I’ve been working here.”
Bullard added rates in the report are technically just estimates, and all unemployment figures are revised at the end of the year to reflect true rates in the counties and state.
“Honestly, I’m a little bit concerned to see unemployment creeping up from where it was earlier, but again these numbers are also estimates,” Bullard said. “They’re not a complete census, so estimates can be wrong. … They will go back and do a comprehensive revision of those numbers when they release the January 2019 report.”
Ultimately, Bullard said he does see economic and job growth in Wyoming, albeit very slow growth. After Wyoming’s economic troubles in 2015 and 2016, many lost their jobs — especially in the energy sector. Because of the state’s reliance on mining, Wyoming’s numbers are higher than the national average.
“In short it appears that we’re still trying to catch up from all those jobs we lost,” Bullard said. “We’re definitely recovering, I guess the bad news is that recovery has been slow. About half a percent job growth is very modest. I think nationally it’s about 1.5 percent, which may not sound like much but it’s three times as fast. And then you look at some neighboring states, and maybe their job growth is around 2.5 percent, which is five times as fast as what we’re seeing here. So, things are improving but very slowly.”
