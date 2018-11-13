With the holidays fast approaching, many are excited about the feasts of turkey, potatoes, green bean casserole and more in their future. As many as 6,000 adults and children in Albany County, however, aren’t sure where their next meal is coming from, said Mike Vercauteren, executive director of Interfaith-Good Samaritan.
Albany County School District No. 1 is partnering with Interfaith-Good Samaritan to offer a temporary food bank for students and their families from 3:30-6 p.m. Friday at the Laramie Middle School small gym, 1355 N 22ndStreet.
“This will be our second one,” said Lisa Theis, ACSD No. 1’s school success liaison. “We probably had just over 40 families attend the first one, which was a start. I think our ultimate goal is a couple of things: one, to be able to provide more food to more families in our community; and then two, just to build and strengthen our relationships with our families.”
Although Interfaith-Good Samaritan has a food pantry where they distribute commodities once a month, Vercauteren said last month they reached just 800 of the 6,000 people in need in Albany County.
“It’s really good we served 800 people, but we’re missing a lot more,” Vercauteren said. “There’s a gap. We thought that we’re doing good with the food we get but we want to try a different approach trying to reach other people.”
Vercauteren said more than 300 families have signed their children up for the free and reduced lunch program through the school district, and he wanted to try to reach the overlap between those families and the ones getting food from Interfaith-Good Samaritan.
“There are people there who can’t make it to our commodities distributions,” Vercauteren said. “So, for those people that could use food and have kids in school, it’s a whole a new way to reach those people.”
Theis said hosting a food pantry at the school can be a little less intimidating for children and families than going to Interfaith-Good Samaratin, while still getting them the needed food. The school district has been working closely with Interfaith-Good Samaritan for years to help feed children and families, she added.
“So, what started as a conversation about [holiday meals] turned into (a conversation about) the number of people who access the commodities through Interfaith, and then to how can we reach out to more people?” Theis said “[Vercauteren] called one day and said, ‘Hey, the Food Bank of the Rockies is doing double distributions for about four months, would you guys like to take that on?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ That just gave us another way to hopefully connect with families and create that partnership.”
All the food the school district’s pantry will be offering on Friday comes from donations from the Food Bank of the Rockies, based in Casper. However, Theis added Laramie High School also offers a food bank for students and families year-round.
The school district’s food pantry will have bags but asks families to bring their own if possible to help carry items home. For more information about the food bank at Laramie Middle School, contact Lisa Theis at 307-721-4430.
