Men and women plan to gather for Albany County SAFE Project’s Take Back the Night march and rally at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at First Street Plaza, First Street and Grand Avenue, to protest sexual assaults throughout the nation.
Albany County SAFE Project Prevention and Outreach Specialist Lindsey Hanlon said Take Back the Night is a nationwide event aimed to increase awareness of sexual assault. By raising awareness of the issue, the organization hopes to decrease the number of these types of assaults in Albany County, she said.
“One of the reasons the Take Back the Night march was started was because people literally felt unsafe walking the streets alone,” Hanlon said. “Marching together shows that we should be able to move about safely in the streets and that we should be able to live in an environment without sexual violence.”
When participants arrive at the plaza, there is going to be chanting, posters and a speech about the march, she said.
“After a brief rally there, at 6 (p.m.), we are going to start marching to the Albany County Courthouse and then we are going to have a speech by our guest speaker, assistant prosecuting attorney Cody Jerabek,” Hanlon said.
Having reminders to the public there are sexual assaults in Albany County is important because it can inform victims they can receive help, SAFE Project Executive Director Faryn Babbitt said. In 2017, SAFE Project assisted more than 75 sexual assault victims but members of the organization think the number of people who have experienced this type of assault is higher than people coming to the organization, she said.
“It is important that people know (the number of people we are helping) is a low number, considering how large the community is,” Babbitt said. “While that is a lot of people, it is not nearly as many women and men who experience sexual assault (in 2017 who) for various reasons — didn’t seek services from SAFE Project.”
This is the first time in several years the organization is hosting the march and rally and is doing so again because they would be able to make it more of a community event than the past few have been, which were organized by University of Wyoming student organizations, she said.
“SAFE Project is a community program, we serve the entire county and we really want Take Back the Night to be a community event,” Babbitt said. “(We) have the capacity to host an event like this, we have an outreach coordinator whose job it is to plan and execute awareness month events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.