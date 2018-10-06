Three weeks after local Republicans were forced to vacate their Laramie campaign headquarters, the Albany County GOP has returned to its downtown office.
Michael Pearce is a GOP state committeeman and the Republican candidate for Albany County Treasurer. On Sept. 5, Pearce left the Albany County Republican Party campaign headquarters at 214 Ivinson Ave. around 9 p.m. The Republicans had only finished moving in the previous day and were excited to have a home for their candidates’ 2018 campaign efforts. But early the next morning, Pearce received a text message from the property’s landlord informing him something had happened at the office in the early morning hours.
The Laramie Fire Department and Laramie Police Department arrived at the GOP headquarters at around 3:25 a.m. Sept. 6 where the first responders found a fire on the first floor of the building in the front office area.
Damage to the structure included moderate smoke and heat damage to the first floor office. An occupant in an apartment on the second floor of the building was evacuated by LFD crews without incident. It appeared someone had broken out a window on the west side of the building and intentionally started a fire that was extinguished by first responders before any irreparable damage was done.
Federal and local law enforcement agencies are currently investigating what they’re considering a case of suspected arson. Lt. Gwen Smith of the Laramie Police Department told the Boomerang Friday local law enforcement had no new information to release, and that any new information would be released by the ATF if it becomes available.
It came as a disconcerting news to Pearce when he woke up to learn the headquarters was a target of suspected arson just more than six hours after he’d left.
“For me it, was shock and anger,” he said.
Republican Albany County Commissioner Heber Richardson said he couldn’t believe the news when he heard it. The destroyed campaign materials wasn’t a big loss for Richardson, who is currently seeking reelection. The real concern, he said, was for the public safety implications the perpetrator was willing to risk.
“I just knew there were people upstairs, and it's a pretty crazy thing for someone to do without considering the consequences,” he said.
But after some work to make the space occupiable on the part of the property owner, the Republicans are back in distributing campaign materials and helping coordinate campaign activities with volunteers from their local hub. And if the perpetrators hoped to intimidate the conservatives looking to push their candidates, Pearce said they did not succeed. It was always the party’s intention, he said, to reoccupy the office, not only because finding another office to rent would have been difficult in such a short amount of time, but as a message of resilience.
“People are enthusiastic that we’re back up and running,” Pearce said.
While Richardson said he thinks it is likely there were political motivations behind the incident, it doesn’t speak to the Wyoming political climate he’s come to know. Several Wyoming Democrats and progressive residents condemned the acts in the hours and days following the Sept. 6 incident. If the person was driven by opposition to conservatives, Richardson said it's almost certainly someone on the political fringes, not representative of Wyoming’s politicos and their supporters.
“Wyoming Democrats are cool — I like them,” he said. “This, of course I’m just guessing, but I don’t see this as part of a big national narrative. I don’t think it's reflective of any of the Democratic candidates approach or view of politics. … Probably on the Republican side, we have some nutjobs and wingnuts here and there. The body politic, the larger group of us, regardless of what party we belong to, don’t do things like this.”
Richardson said that while he was very concerned for the safety of hte people sleeping upstairs when the incident occurred, he otherwise doesn’t see it as much more than an act of vandalism. And it should serve as a reminder, he said, that disagreements over policy should be handled with civility and respect.
Looking forward, Pearce said Republicans will use their headquarters, volunteers and resources to get their message out leading up to the Nov. 6 general election that includes competitive races in local and statewide races, including a governor’s office up for grabs.
