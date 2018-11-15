The Albany County Public Library was gearing up for its final, busiest day of the book sale on Saturday morning, according to assistant library director Rachel Crocker, when staff came into the lobby and saw large amounts of glass scattered on the floor. The library had been vandalized.
“The greatest tragedy was we had to close for the whole day, and there were hundreds of people who were planning to come to use the library and go to the book sale,” Library Director Ruth Troyanek said. “We don’t believe this was any kind of targeted activity. We think it was just random vandalism, and our building was in the wrong place at the wrong time, because they didn’t damage anything inside the building.”
The library was vandalized by “one or more subjects” sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Laramie Police Department. Troyanek said two glass entry doors were damaged and three windows were destroyed, and a few shelves and a trash can were damaged.
“We have a staff entrance in the south, so you could be in the staff area and not even notice if something had been vandalized in the public area,” Troyanek added.
Troyanek said during her 15 years involved with the library, it had been vandalized about four times. Crocker added the outpouring of support from the community has been encouraging.
“On Saturday, when we were closed, it was actually really moving to talk to people and hear their sadness that something like this had happened,” Crocker said.
Since the library had to close Saturday for clean up and repairs, the book sale’s Bag Days were moved to Friday and Saturday. Troyanek said she hopes the rescheduled days are still well attended, because the book sale is a major source of revenue for the library.
“We are going to have to pay approximately $2,500 for the repairs, so if someone wanted to donate money to pay for the glass repairs they could do that,” Troyanek said. “The book sales fund over $50,000 worth of our materials and book collection. So, one concern was we could lose income for our books by having to be closed on this day that was potentially the busiest book sale day of the year.”
Ultimately, Troyanek said she hoped people would continue to use the library as usual.
LPD did not respond to the Boomerang’s request for comment before deadline.
Call CRIMESTOPPERS at 742-2273 with any with information about the crime. The calls can be anonymous, and all information is kept strictly confidential according to the LPD press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.