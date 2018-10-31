With Election Day looming closer, many are flocking to the polls to vote early, while some voters are mailing in an absentee ballot instead. While early voting numbers in Albany County have increased this year compared to the 2016 election, absentee ballot requests have slightly declined.
Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said early voter turnout has been steady this year, with a little over 1,800 ballots cast as of Monday. In 2016, Gonzales said the 1,800 mark was reached the day before the election.
Although early voting numbers have increased, absentee ballot requests have not. Gonzales said the 2016 election saw 1,914 absentee ballot requests, and the clerk’s office received 1,123 back in time to be counted with the election results. So far this year, Gonzales said her office has received 973 absentee ballots back from the 1,524 requested ballots that have been sent. She added absentee voting can be just as easy as voting in person.
“I believe it’s another means to accommodate needs of the elector,” Gonzales said. “It might be that the elector is away from home, and this gives them the opportunity to cast their ballot early so that they don’t have to worry about not getting a ballot cast. I think it provides a sensibility — basically you can come in and take very little time to request and obtain your ballot. If you vote in the office, certainly it takes as long as it takes you to cast your [absentee] ballot.”
Wyoming — along with Utah, Idaho and Montana — allows absentee voters to vote “in-person absentee” at the county clerk’s office, where the clerk will send the absentee ballot request to the voter’s home county to help speed up the process of sending the ballot.
“But it’s not just having them request an absentee ballot,” Gonzales said. “If an elector wants to come in and basically register for their home county in the state of Wyoming, we have them fill out the voter registration card and also fill out an application for an absentee ballot. We send both documents to the county so then they can process the new voter registration card and fulfill the absentee ballot request.”
She added voters should still give themselves about two weeks for the absentee ballot process, so requesting one within a few days of the election might be difficult.
“We never disenfranchise the request,” Gonzales said. “So, we would basically accommodate the need of that voter. … But if they’re going to request and send it out of town, have the ballot sent to them and then they send the ballot back to their home county, I would recommend two weeks. This way there’s ample time so the request can be received, processed and mailed back.”
Wyoming is one of the few states where residents do not have to provide a reason for voting absentee. A formal application is not required to vote absentee, but electors do have to fill out a request form through the county clerk’s office.
Some states, including Colorado, Washington and Oregon, use a mail-in ballot system where all ballots are mailed to registered voters, and the voters can mail them back or take them to a designated drop-off location. There are no physical polling places for people to cast their votes. Recently, Wyoming Legislature has considered moving to a mail-in ballot system as a cost-saving measure, especially since some of the expensive voting equipment around Wyoming needs to be replaced.
“We conduct mail-ballot elections for all of our special district elections, and we see a greater increase in participation when it’s conducted through a mail-ballot process,” Gonzales said. “I still believe there would be streamlines in place that would preserve the integrity of the election. So personally, I am in favor, not only as a cost-effective approach but also providing the convenience for the elector.”
There has been some debate about election integrity when it comes to mail-in ballot systems or even absentee ballots. Gonzales said there are safeguards in place, including identification requirements and a voter oath. The oath can be prosecuted as perjury if the elector was found to have voted in two counties, as an example.
“I have not had a situation arise where someone has come in, registered to vote here, cast a ballot and maybe was a Wyoming resident and cast a ballot in another county also,” Gonzales said. “We do our best to educate the electors, and for the most part everybody is smart, and they understand consequences. We do everything in terms of upholding the election process and maintaining integrity of the election.”
Wyoming residents can request an absentee ballot any day leading up to the election, but not on Election Day. The Albany County clerk’s office must receive all absentee ballots before 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 for them to be counted in the election.
Although it might be too late for most absentee ballot requests, the Albany County Clerk’s office will be open during regular business hours this week and will have special Saturday hours from 8-11 a.m. for early voting opportunities.
“It’ll be interesting to see,” Gonzales said. “Right now, we’re averaging over 200 electors a day. In 2016, the last day prior to the election we processed over 800 requests. We’re hoping that being open on Saturday will help accommodate the needs of any elector that’s out there that’s unable to come to the polls during the work week.”
