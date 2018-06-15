As those in communities near the Wyoming-Colorado border are evacuated ahead of a growing wildfire some 11,000 acres in size, those upwind in Laramie might benefit from keeping indoors.
The Badger Creek Fire is far from the city, but a hazy southern horizon and the persistent, distinct campfire smell are evidence of the burning state.
With specks of fine particulate matter polluting Laramie’s air — some perhaps the microscopic remains of three structures taken by the blaze Wednesday — breathing is more difficult for vulnerable groups, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Mokry said.
“There’s definitely a lot of particulate matter in there that’s probably not safe to be breathing — let alone very close to — where some of that heavier smoke is located,” he said. “With particulate matter, we’re usually talking about very small, fine particles on the order of microns.”
A micron is a micrometer, or one-millionth of a meter. Though small, particles of this size — at high enough concentrations — can make breathing difficult.
“For those who have any sort of chronic breathing problems or are susceptible to asthma or even the elderly and children, these really small particles can get inside the lungs, and because they can get inside the lungs, they can cause a disruption in breathing,” Mokry said. “It really hinders the person’s ability to breathe well and breathe in the necessary oxygen they need for their body to function properly.”
Specific groups should take extra caution, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson Keith Guille said.
“If they are at risk or maybe they have young children or are elderly or they have some sort of health or lung issues, they might want to reduce their time outside when they see that smoke and know that smoke is out there,” he said. “But we always encourage them to talk to the Department of Health or to their physician.”
The Environmental Protection Agency measures air quality by micrograms of particulate matter per cubic meter. Air quality is characterized as good, moderate, unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy.
The nearest air quality measurement station — in Cheyenne — was experiencing a power outage at press time, but it generally provides real-time updates at www.wyviznet.com.
It might be tempting to enjoy warm weather, but Mokry said it might be a good idea to wait for better air.
“As much as the evenings in summertime can be really nice and pleasant, with this fire burning as much as it is, it is best to limit your time outside,” he said.
