A man pleaded guilty to aggravated homicide by vehicle in Albany County District Court on Wednesday stemming from a vehicle pursuit the Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol were involved with.
Tyler Lane, 22, faces up to 20 years of incarceration after a passenger in his vehicle died in a collision.
Lane pleaded not guilty to the charge July 10 at his District Court arraignment but changed his plea in exchange for the possibility to be sentenced to the Wyoming Department of Corrections Youthful Offender program, or boot camp, Prosecuting Attorney Kurt Britzius said. The boot camp program offers inmates 25 or younger an alternative to long-term incarceration, where inmates time is dedicated to physical activities, educational and therapeutic programs.
“In exchange for a guilty plea to the charge in the felony information — aggravated homicide by vehicle — the state would recommend boot camp at the time of sentencing,” Britzius said.
At about 2:30 a.m. March 10, 2017, an LPD officer broadcasted on the police radio there was a vehicle traveling eastbound on Grand Avenue at a high rate of speed, without its headlights on. Another LPD officer located the vehicle and turned on his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Lane, who was driving the vehicle, responded by accelerating away from the officer, who then pursued Lane east on Grand Avenue, court documents state.
The officer saw brake-lights at the westbound ramp to Interstate 80 and thought the vehicle attempted to enter the interstate. The officer broke off the pursuit at this point because a large amount of dust, kicked up by the collision, prevented him from locating the vehicle.
The vehicle was later located by an off-duty LPD Sergeant who reported a wreck at the I-80 westbound entrance, court documents state.
A Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrived at the scene and saw a sheriff’s deputy performing CPR on one of the vehicle’s occupants and took over for the deputy. After being relieved by another deputy, the highway patrol officer spoke with Lane, who told the officer he was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident, according to court documents.
A police report states the officer determined there were three occupants in the vehicle prior to the collision and the victim was sitting in the back seat.
Lane told the officer he became nervous when the LPD officer activated his lights and he was drinking earlier that night. The officer noticed several signs of intoxication and a portable breath test indicated alcohol in Lane’s system, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The officer obtained a blood and urine sample from Lane and found his blood-alcohol content was over the legal limit, court documents state.
According to court documents, the officer went to Ivinson Memorial Hospital to speak with Zachariah Pieper, who was in the front seat of the vehicle during the incident. Pieper said he told Lane to slow down while they were travelling on Grand Avenue and later told him to pull over when the LPD officer activated his overhead lights.
The victim of the incident, who officers performed CPR on earlier, was pronounced dead at about 3:10 a.m. because of a head injury sustained in the collision, court documents state.
