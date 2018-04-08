Following a series of racially charged communications distributed on campus, the University of Wyoming is taking steps to provide students with the information and confidence needed to face down prejudice.
An Anti-Defamation League-supported event Monday — known as Words to Action — will teach students how to confront anti-Semitism, as well as bias more generally, UW Chief Diversity Officer Emily Monago said.
“(It’s) to give some history about anti-Semitism and also to give students information so they can have accurate information to combat stereotypes and prejudice,” she said. “And also to have students be able to call out and stand up when they see hate and discrimination on campus — just to stand up and say, ‘This is not tolerated on our campus.’”
In November, anti-Semitic handbills denying the Holocaust appeared on campus, but were removed, with the UW Police Department giving the individual who distributed the flyers a citation for littering.
In February, flyers promoting a white nationalist group were posted to bulletin boards in the Wyoming Union. UW spokesman Chad Baldwin denounced them as “totally at odds with the university’s values and really the values of all reasonable people.” The posters were removed — not for their content, but because the people who placed them failed to get permission from the Campus Activities Center.
“If this group had gone through the process to post them, could we have kept them from being posted? Perhaps not, but I’m not sure,” Baldwin said at the time. “There’s some interpretation that has to be done.”
Jenna Yoches, president of the Jewish student group Hillel, said the workshop Monday would prepare students to confront ugly messages in the future, should similar incidents occur.
“While these flyers are not supported by UW, it is important for our community to learn how to respectfully respond to hate speech and anti-Semitism,” she said. “I am hoping that students will learn that is it OK to stand up for your beliefs, most importantly I hope that students learn how to respond respectfully to hate speech.”
Words to Action is a direct response to the events of this and last semester, and is sponsored by Monago’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the Division of Student Affairs, the Athletics Department and the student government.
“We have a campus community that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion and whatever happens, we’re not going to promote hate because that goes against the value of being inclusive and welcoming,” Monago said.
Yoches said she hopes the event makes every student — regardless of culture, religion or ethnic background — feel supported by UW.
“I believe that this event will help the students at UW to find their voice and improve the climate of our campus,” she said. “I believe that this event will help out students to spark change beyond … our campus and into our larger communities. I also hope that this event inspires students to become a part of different organisations on campus.”
Jerry Pinsker and Rabbi Anat Moskowitz, both of Colorado, will serve as the Anti-Defamation League’s facilitators for the two-hour educational event.
Words to Action begins at 6 p.m. Monday in the Wyoming Union West Ballroom.
The event is free to the public. Email diversity@uwyo.edu for more information.
