When conservative talk show host and commentator Dennis Prager came to campus in November, the University of Wyoming erupted with heated discussions about what kind of speech should be allowed at UW.
While protesters argued Prager’s views on gender, race and religion were too hateful to allow, others cautioned against calls for censorship, remembering how one left-wing extremist — Bill Ayers — was disinvited before a court ruled UW could not prohibit him from speaking on campus.
Amid this ongoing discussion of free speech, the university’s political science club invited an expert on the matter, constitutional lawyer Erica Dubno, to campus.
“I think it’s extremely relevant now because college campuses are where a lot of political thought and a lot of controversial speech is emerging,” Dubno said. “There’s a big controversy these days about what speech is going to be allowed or not allowed on college campuses — issues about hate speech and political speech.”
Focused on First Amendment issues and specializing in appeals, Dubno has represented companies in the adult entertainment industry — a class which often finds its First Amendment rights threatened by municipal legislation. She has drafted appeals for the U.S. Supreme Court.
“I never went to law school saying, ‘Gee, I want to represent adult video stores or theaters,’ but you know, it’s all part of the First Amendment,” Dubno said. “It’s not the only thing I do but it is certainly a significant part of my practice.”
Colleen Floyd, president of the political science club, said Dubno was the perfect person to weigh in on the discussion.
“People just sort of throw out free speech, and we just don’t know what is protected, what’s not protected — and there’s so many exceptions,” she said. “We wanted to provide someone who could explain what those protections are.”
Dubno will speak about obscenity laws, her personal experiences representing the adult entertainment industry and the First Amendment during an event Friday in the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. Dubno herself is sometimes viewed as a controversial campus speaker, she said.
“I’ve certainly had responses that were not necessarily favorable, but I think that it’s important that people can voice their views either in favor of or against the information,” she said. “I welcome hearing other perspectives.”
Dubno said she is sometimes asked how she, as a woman, can defend the adult entertainment industry, which sometimes exploits its performers.
“There are also women who are producers and owners of businesses,” she said. “I think it can be very empowering for women as well, and that people — as long as they are consenting adults and no one is being forced or pressured to do something — that people have a right to do what they want with their bodies.”
She added hearing these opposing perspectives is what free speech is all about.
“I think it’s more important now than ever that the First Amendment — and people’s rights under the First Amendment — be protected and validated,” she said. “And people may not agree with the person’s expression and they may not agree with every aspect of the information that somebody wants to disseminate, but I think when people have a concern or problem with speech, the best response is more speech. Let more people speak and be heard.”
Based in New York, Dubno said she is excited to take part in the conversation happening in Laramie.
“New York is known for its extremely diverse and liberal views and I welcome being part of the Wyoming community to hear what the people there have to say, but also to be able to share some of my ideas about the First Amendment and obscenity law,” she said.
Dubno’s talk begins 5 p.m. Friday in the Berry Biodiversity Center Auditorium. The event is free to the public. Go to the UWYO Political Science Club Facebook page for more information.
