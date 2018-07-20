Albany County School District No. 1’s school board approved an 8.4 percent bump to Superintendent Jubal Yennie’s salary last week.
The decision followed a July 11 executive session in which board members conducted a performance review of the superintendent.
Between a restructuring of his salary and a 5.4 percent raise, Yennie is set to receive 8.4 percent more in pay this year. His total salary now sits at $179,000.
The pay increase is Yennie’s first raise since he was hired in 2015. During the last three years, district “certified” staff — which mostly includes teachers — have averaged a total of 3.2 percent in added pay.
Board chair Janice Marshall said board members are trying to be forthcoming about their decision and are sensitive to the optics of having the superintendent’s raise far exceed that of other district employees.
Marshall said the raise was necessary to retain Yennie’s leadership, which she credited with identifying almost $600,000 of budget inefficiencies.
A third of Yennie’s added pay comes from restructuring his contract to include 20 more work days, up from the 240 days his contract previously entailed.
Marshall said the restructuring brings Yennie’s contract in line with other central administrators whose contracts already include 260 work days.
Yennie’s contract has also been extended to run through 2021. The superintendent was first hired on a two-year contract in 2015. The contracts extensions given in the last two years were “important to give that vote of confidence and that security,” Marshall said.
The contract includes buy-out clauses requiring the district to pay Yennie his full salary for up to 12 months if his contract is terminated without cause.
If Yennie leaves the School District before the end of the contract, he’s required to give five months notice or risk losing all future payments.
Yennie’s compensation includes only his base pay and health insurance. While other superintendents in the state often have performance incentives and other add-ons, Marshall said Laramie’s school board has opted to structure Yennie’s salary in a more “transparent” way.
During Yennie’s evaluation this month, he was graded on seven standards: his “unwavering focus on maximizing the learning and growth of all students,” “instructional and assessment leadership,” “developing and supporting a learning organization,” “vision, mission and culture,”” efficient and effective management,” “ethics and professionalism” and “communication and community engagement.”
A press release issued by the school board in the wake of Yennie’s contract extension stated the superintendent had a “very positive evaluation.”
The press release praised Yennie for developing the district’s first strategic plan, revising outdated policies and building strong relationships in the community.
