The Albany County School District No. 1 Board of Education is looking for feedback from parents about potential changes to the school districts graduation requirement policy that is scheduled to replace current requirements in 2022.
The Board of Education has spent several months working on the district’s graduation requirement policy. After receiving input from the district’s high school faculty, they want to see how the public feels about the potential changes, ACSD No. 1 Assistant Superintendent John Weigel said.
“We probably had three or four meetings just with the high school staff on (the policy),” Weigel said. “Once the school board got input from the high schools, they wanted to get additional input from stakeholders in the community — parents and just community members — about some of the other possible areas they are looking at.”
According to information provided by ACSD No. 1, the proposed change in graduation requirements would have students take specific classes such as algebra 1, geometry, a computer science course and a world language course. The school district is also considering a capstone project, at least one online course and performing a service learning project in the community to be required to graduate.
The Board of Education’s update to the graduation requirements is in response to a potential change to graduation requirements at the state level, Weigel said. A computer science course requirement was passed by the Wyoming Legislature, but Gov. Matt Mead hasn’t approved changes brought to him, possibly because of holes in the requirements, he said.
“It is like the fourth attempt of the Wyoming State Board and the Wyoming Department of Education — who have been kind of challenged with coming up with a draft,” Weigel said. “I think it is unclear like the Wyoming Department of Education state standards are. (It is not easy to tell) which ones are actually graduation standards.”
Although ACSD No. 1 is not sure what requirements would be at the state level, the school district wants to craft a policy the school district would be pushing their students to go above and beyond whatever the state requirements might be, he said.
“We are looking at what the requirements would be to graduate from a high school in Albany County,” Weigel said. “In addition to what the state would require, right now there is just (a certain amount of credits) in the core area, that is all the state has as minimum requirements. So, if they change the requirements, we would need ours to meet it, but we are looking at kind of going beyond what the state would require and not just the minimum requirements.”
Comments and suggestions about the graduation policy can be submitted at www.k12insight.com/Lets-Talk/embed.aspx?L=PY8K66Y4F2LT&cm=MY3D8RXRLT. All the comments are scheduled to be shared at the ACSD No. 1 Board of Education meeting at 7 p.m. today at 1948 Grand Ave., which is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.