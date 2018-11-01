The Wyoming Department of Education’s accountability scores for Albany County School District No. 1 improved slightly in the 2017-18 ratings released Thursday.
For that school year, 10 of the district’s 15 schools were rated as “meeting expectations” or “exceeding expectations,” up from nine schools that met that mark in each of the prior three years. Statewide, 55 percent of all schools were graded as meeting expectations or exceeding them.
The school board’s five-year strategic plan calls for all of its schools to be given a passing grade by 2022.
Each year, WDE uses students’ scores on the state’s standardized tests to grade schools’ performance.
The grades take into account both the students’ overall test performance and any improvement from prior years. This year, WDE’s scores account for other issues, including career readiness.
All schools who are not at least meeting expectations are required to submit a “school improvement plan” to the state.
This year, five ACSD No. 1 schools will be required to submit such plans: Centennial Elementary, Linford Elementary, Rock River Junior High, Laramie High and Rock River High schools.
The school improvement plans require schools to articulate ways they will improve in areas listed as inadequate by the state.
For example, Laramie High School’s test scores were listed as meeting WDE’s expectations. However, the state agency expected more year-over-year improvement on the test scores, and a narrowing of the performance gap between LHS’s students. The school is now responsible for issuing a plan that will address those specific areas.
In previously years, school improvement plans were required to be submitted by November. With the WDE’s delay in releasing this year’s scores, however, schools will be given until February to submit their plans.
Julie Magee, WDE’s director of accountability, said districts’ improvement plans are also informed by “confidential reports that have much more data” given by the state agency.
The new scores ended a few streaks for some Laramie schools. In every year since the Wyoming Accountability in Education Act was passed in 2013, Slade Elementary and Snowy Range Academy had been ranked as “exceeding expectations.”
Snowy Range Academy’s streak led to it being named a Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
However, both Slade and Snowy Range were downgraded to “meeting expectations” in the 2017-18 grades.
The downgrade to Snowy Range Academy comes despite the school having the highest rate of proficiency on the WY-TOPP test among all schools in Wyoming.
Conversely, Laramie Montessori Charter School and Rock River Elementary both met expectations in 2017-18, the first time each school had done so since the accountability law was enacted.
For the first time since 2013-2014, the UW Lab School exceeded expectations this year.
The accountability grades released Thursday are the first to be based on scores from Wyoming’s new WY-TOPP tests, which replaced PAWS as the state’s standardized testing in 2017-2018.
Because WY-TOPP and PAWs are so different, WDE officials stressed that it’s unfair to judge schools’ year-over-year change in its accountability grades.
Jillian Balow, state superintendent of public instruction, said a panel of community members and educators decided this summer what expectations to set for schools concerning their WY-TOPP scores.
2017-18 was also the first year schools are measured by provisions in the Every Student Succeeds Act, the federal law that’s replaced the No Child Left Behind Act.
The law requires the schools that are struggling the most to be identified for support. The law requires additional improvement planning for schools dealing with low graduation rates or poor performance by a “subgroup” of students.
Magee said she was pleased that the 2017-18 grades didn’t reveal a major divide between schools’ ESSA grades and the state’s own accountability grades.
“I’m very pleased that no schools that were ID’d for support were meeting or exceeding expectations,” she said.
No ACSD No.1 were identified for additional support under the ESSA rules.
