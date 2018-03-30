The Albany County School District No. 1 Board of Education on March 21 addressed a need to determine if a school-related trip should be school sanctioned. The topic arose while discussing proposed trip for the Laramie High School Orchestra to perform in Ireland in June 2019.
Because the school trip would take place while school is not in session, but would have the Laramie High School Orchestra perform at multiple locations in Ireland, it was not clear if the trip would be associated with ACSD No. 1, Board of Education Trustee Tammy Schroeder said.
“I don’t know if the school district needs to have their hands on this at all — this is an outside-of-the-school-year trip,” Schroeder said. “They do not have to perform as Laramie High School. They can just perform as a group from Laramie.”
Oftentimes, teachers offer students opportunities to travel abroad with them, such as a recent spring break trip four French students took with their French teacher, Dianne Thompson. She said students were able to experience different parts of French culture.
“It is the only way to really learn a language and a culture,” Thompson said. “We can teach in a class for 45 minutes, five days a week, but we always try to tell them you are not really going to learn it unless you go there and experience it.”
ACSD No. 1 Superintendent Jubal Yennie said it is important to determine whether an event is sanctioned by the school district to identify who is responsible for the students. If anything were to happen to a student while on a sanctioned trip, the school district would be held accountable.
“If we approve this trip (to Ireland), then it becomes a school sanctioned event, and we have a responsibility for those students that are over there,” Yennie said. “There are some events where we have students going (on excursions with) foreign language teachers going to Europe in the summer. Sometimes those are not really Laramie High School sanctioned events.”
Usually, international travel for language classes and clubs are not school-sanctioned events, making the teacher who organized or accompanied the students responsible for the students. Thompson said her recent excursion to Paris was one of the trips not sanctioned by the district.
“It is always a risk taking students, but I have never had anything really bad happen yet so it is worth it,” she said. “We are not affiliated with the school district so all the liability comes onto me, but I just make sure to work really closely with the parents, we make sure all the kids are insured, we have a plans for X, Y and Z or whatever happens.”
ACSD No. 1 Trustee Karen Bienz said the board would go more in depth about what would determine if a school trip would be sanctioned by the school district at a later time.
“This would be further discussed in a policy discussion about field trips and what we can offer,” Bienz said.
