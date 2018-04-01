Fees that could make participating in certain classes, school activities and sports harder for students might be reinstated to pay for programs decreasing in quality.
The discussion to reinstate fees is, in part, because of cuts to education made by the Wyoming Legislature, Albany County School District No. 1 Superintendent Jubal Yennie said. Student fees were removed in October 2016, and the school district has paid for students to participate with its general fund. With cuts to the general fund, activities could also see a reduction in funding.
“If we can’t pay anymore because of the limitations that we have with the declining revenues, do we think it is appropriate to put these fees back in to help sustain that or not?” he asked.
The ACSD No. 1 Board of Education previously voted to eliminate student fees, allowing all students an equal opportunity to participate in school activities without a financial obligation.
Recently, concerns about decreasing quality of the programs and cuts to the state education budget have brought student fees back to the board’s attention, ACSD No. 1 Clerk Jason Tangeman said.
“There were concerns with some board members that fees for activities associated with athletics and even some classroom activities might stigmatize a kid, and it might cause them to not participate,” Tangeman said.
Under the school district’s current student fees policy, students don’t pay to participate in activities such as football or woodshop unless that student chooses to do something that would cost extra, Yennie said.
“An example of the fees in use is a woodshop project,” he said. “If a student has a woodshop project, but they want to do the project with a very special wood, that would be something that is a fee.”
Tangeman said the quality of the activities that previously required student fees has decreased because they are not receiving as much funding. While student fees were implemented, they raised about $20,000 for activities which could be used for expenses such as meals during out-of-town sports competitions.
“The feedback I am hearing is that ironically, it is a high-minded goal to make sure we don’t exclude kids,” he said. “In reality, I think we are impacting programs, whereby the quality of the program is being affected by the lack of fees.”
